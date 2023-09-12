GOGO Charters Pulls into the Gulf Coast, Providing Charter Bus and Shuttle Trips in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing Tampa Bay. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for various trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters is your go-to choice for efficient group transportation in Tampa Bay. Whether you require a charter bus rental for employee shuttles within downtown Tampa or need transportation for a field trip to the Museum of Science & Industry, GOGO Charters has got you covered.

GOGO Charters in Tampa Bay

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even party buses.

"Tampa Bay, known for its stunning beaches, thriving nightlife and sporting events, deserves reliable and comfortable group transportation services," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Whether you're attending a sporting event, exploring local attractions or planning a corporate gathering, our dedicated 24-hour team is here to provide tailored transportation solutions to meet your group's specific needs."

Clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, GoDaddy, Spirit Airlines, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above-seat and below-bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

