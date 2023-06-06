GOGO Charters Rolls into Atlanta with Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Atlanta. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events, and special occasions.

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for all trip types. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles between office campuses in Buckhead and Perimeter Center, a field trip to the Georgia Aquarium or catching the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GOGO Charters will get you there.

"We're thrilled to bring our exceptional charter bus services to the dynamic city of Atlanta, where southern hospitality meets urban energy," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Whether you're attending a conference, exploring the city's rich history, or immersing yourself in the vibrant arts and culture scene, GOGO Charters is here to provide reliable and comfortable transportation. Say goodbye to parking woes and traffic stress, and let GOGO Charters ensure a seamless and enjoyable journey as you experience all that Atlanta has to offer."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, H-E-B, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

