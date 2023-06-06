GOGO Charters Rolls into Atlanta with Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet

News provided by

GOGO Charters

06 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Atlanta. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events, and special occasions.

Continue Reading
GOGO Charters Launches in Atlanta
GOGO Charters Launches in Atlanta

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for all trip types. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles between office campuses in Buckhead and Perimeter Center, a field trip to the Georgia Aquarium or catching the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GOGO Charters will get you there.

"We're thrilled to bring our exceptional charter bus services to the dynamic city of Atlanta, where southern hospitality meets urban energy," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Whether you're attending a conference, exploring the city's rich history, or immersing yourself in the vibrant arts and culture scene, GOGO Charters is here to provide reliable and comfortable transportation. Say goodbye to parking woes and traffic stress, and let GOGO Charters ensure a seamless and enjoyable journey as you experience all that Atlanta has to offer."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, H-E-B, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

Farzin Parsa
President
GOGO Charters
855.826.6770
[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE GOGO Charters

Also from this source

GOGO Charters Launches Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet in San Antonio

GOGO Charters Celebrates Brotherly Love Launch, Grows Charter Bus Fleet in Philadelphia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.