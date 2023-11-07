GOGO Charters Sets Sights on Cincinnati, Delivering Premier Charter Bus and Shuttle Service in the Queen City

CINCINNATI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the leading national brand for charter bus and shuttle services, proudly announces its arrival in Cincinnati. GOGO Charters delivers reliable and customized group transportation solutions for a wide range of excursions, gatherings and special occasions.



Opt for GOGO Charters as your trusted choice for uncompromising group travel experiences throughout Cincinnati. Whether you need a charter bus rental for corporate shuttles in the heart of downtown, transportation to an exciting festival or a class reunion, rest assured that GOGO Charters is the premier option to reach your desired destination.



"Cincinnati, a vibrant city combining natural splendor and diverse culture, demands nothing short of exceptional group transportation services," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Count on us to match your group with a professional driver and a perfectly tailored bus, regardless of distance, destination or time of year, for an unforgettable journey in beautiful Cincinnati, Ohio."



The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even party buses.



Notable companies such as Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, FedEx, H-E-B and others have trusted GOGO Charters for their group transportation needs. To date, GOGO Charters has traveled over 2 million miles and completed more than 20,000 trips, solidifying its track record of dependability and excellence.



GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles offer an array of top-notch amenities. Stay connected with on-board WiFi, relax in climate-controlled cabins, and enjoy the comfort of spacious legroom and reclining seats. With ample storage space, entertainment systems featuring TVs, and state-of-the-art sound systems with PA capabilities, your journey is sure to be enjoyable. Stay powered up with convenient power outlets and take advantage of the convenience of onboard restrooms.



For more information: gogocharters.com.



About GOGO Charters



GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure. For more information: gogocharters.com.

