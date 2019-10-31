Gogo Recognized with Best Digital Solution Award at Airline Summit in Shanghai

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, was recognized at the fourth annual CIO & CDO Summit in Shanghai, China, in late September for an award with the Best Digital Solution for excellence in digital and intelligent airline solutions.

"This is a proud moment for Gogo and being recognized with this award further demonstrates how Gogo is delivering the best products and services to our global airline partners and their customers," said Oakleigh Thorne, CEO of Gogo. "We are excited for the potential we have to bring Gogo 2Ku to the Chinese market, as well as other markets in the Asia Pacific region."

The award criteria included creating major innovation breakthroughs; overcoming substantial technology challenges and bottlenecks; offering an industrial-leading product with high availability, stability and sustainability; operational excellence; and being a well-known brand with a good reputation.

The award was accepted on behalf of Gogo by Alexis Girin, vice president of sales in APAC for Gogo, and Duncan Deng, Gogo's director of sales in China.

