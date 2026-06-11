GoGo squeeZ Fuels Soccer Fans as Summer Heat Kicks In

The brand is providing on-the-go protein and electrolytes to help keep fans energized and hydrated throughout the summer's biggest soccer celebration

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During this summer's soccer tournament, players will receive official, mandated hydration breaks to protect them from serious heat, but the millions of fans in the stands face those same soaring temperatures without any official support.

With no response from event organizers, after asking them to allow supplying free fuel for fans outside event gates, GoGo squeeZ® is stepping up on its own with its "Fueling the Fans" activation — a series of pop-up activations in major tournament host cities: New York, Los Angeles and Kansas City.

GOGO® Dairy Protein

Designed to meet fans on their way to matches, these pop-ups will activate at transit hubs to distribute free GOGO® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes and GOGO® Protein pouches on a first-come, first-serve basis.

By bringing functional nutrition and energy directly to the fans, GoGo squeeZ® is helping fans stay fueled, hydrated and ready for every minute of the action.

"At GoGo squeeZ, we believe fans who have traveled a long way for a once-in-a-lifetime experience should be taken care of. Being fueled and hydrated should be easy - a right, not a privilege," said Peter McGuinness, CEO, Bel North America. "While the tournament takes care of hydrating the players, which is great, we're proud to take care of the fans. By hitting the streets with our GOGO® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes and GOGO® Protein, we're helping fans come into the games fueled and focused on the game."

To bring a touch of playfulness to these events, the activations will feature the 'Fruit Bush Brigade', a team of brand ambassadors decked out in custom costumes. Inspired by GoGo squeeZ's commitment to using real fruit and simple ingredients, the Fruit Bush Brigade will bring an unexpected element of fun to the fan experience on their way to the tournament.

The Fan Fueling Stations are scheduled for the following dates and locations while supplies last:

New York – Saturday, June 13 – beginning at 11:30AM ET at NY Penn Station

Kansas City – Tuesday, June 16 – beginning at 3:30PM CT at Union Station

Los Angeles – Thursday, June 25 – beginning at 3:30PM PT at Downtown Inglewood Station

GoGo squeeZ® delivers a dynamic lineup of convenient, shelf-stable fruit and dairy snacks designed to keep up with active lifestyles. Whether it's protein-packed pouches that provide fuel or innovative electrolytes options that help you stay hydrated, every product is created to deliver targeted nutrition and functional benefits when and where you need them most. With GoGo squeeZ®, better snacking is always within reach – no matter where the day takes you.

GOGO® Dairy Protein delivers the nutrients you need with 10 grams of complete protein and made with real milk, giving fans a delicious, convenient snacking option keeping up with you wherever you are for game day.

delivers the nutrients you need with 10 grams of complete protein and made with real milk, giving fans a delicious, convenient snacking option keeping up with you wherever you are for game day. GOGO® Fruit Smoothie Protein provides a unique taste experience with 8 grams of plant-based protein, real fruit, no added sugar, for a flavorful boost anytime.

provides a unique taste experience with 8 grams of plant-based protein, real fruit, no added sugar, for a flavorful boost anytime. GOGO® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes helps replenish key electrolytes including potassium, sodium, and magnesium while providing antioxidant vitamins C, vitamin A, and vitamin E to support active lifestyles.

For on-the-go snacking inspiration and to learn more about our protein and hydration offerings, head to gogosqueez.com and follow @gogosqueez to catch the "Fueling the Fans" activations in action.

About GoGo squeeZ®

The GoGo squeeZ® brand is on a mission to provide better snacking solutions for younger generations and being responsible to our planet as they continue their everyday adventures! Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made with fruit, veggie, dairy, and other real ingredients. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 varieties of squeezable fruit blends, FruitZ, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, PuddingZ, SlymeZ, and the GOGO® functional product line with Electrolytes and Energy Release options. Each pouch is made with the highest quality ingredients.

About Bel US

Bel US is part of the Bel Group, a global leader in dairy, fruit, and veggie snacking with 160 years of expertise. Family-owned, mission-led, and rooted in innovation, Bel US. creates delicious dairy, fruit and veggie portion-sized snacks. Iconic brands like Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ®, The Laughing Cow®, and Boursin® are among Bel US's most loved brands. With US offices in Chicago and New York, and food facilities in Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, Bel US is on a mission to champion healthier snacking – delivering nourishment, bringing joy and building a more sustainable food system- For All, For Good.

For more information, visit www.gogosqueez.com and belbrandsusa.com.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GoGo squeeZ