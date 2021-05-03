Gogo to Offer Business Aviation's First Unlimited Streaming and Data Wi-Fi Plan

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better accommodate the rising demand for data onboard business aircraft, Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) is announcing the first unlimited streaming and data plan in business aviation – Gogo Biz 4G Limitless.

"Our customers' hunger for data continues to grow, but they also want predictability in their billing," said Jim MacDougall, Gogo's vice president for product management. "Unlimited streaming and data gives them the ability to enjoy the benefits of our streaming plan while reducing or eliminating the risk of getting high overage bills for any given month."

The Gogo Biz 4G Limitless plan is priced at $9,995 per month, and doesn't require a separate data plan – all data on the aircraft is included under one unlimited plan.*

"Others in business aviation claim to offer unlimited streaming and unlimited data, but when you read the fine print, you find they are limited to a single video stream and have other exceptions," MacDougall added. "At Gogo, with our new unlimited plan, data is data and unlike competitors, we don't put limitations on any of it."

In addition to the unlimited streaming and data plan, Gogo is also offering two new high data plans: Gogo Biz 4G 20000 with 20GB of data, and Gogo Biz 4G 25000 with 25GB of data.

All three plans are available to Gogo AVANCE L5 customers. The 20GB and 25GB streaming plans are a continuation of Gogo's existing service offerings and will use the same policies as the current Gogo Biz 4G 5GB, 10GB and 15GB plans. The plans are priced at $5,650 per month ($0.50/MB overage) and $6,495 per month ($0.45/MB overage), respectively.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2020, Gogo reported nearly 1,700 business aircraft flying with its AVANCE L5 or L3 systems installed, 5,778 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,702 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

*Excludes corporate shuttle and fleet customers.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 917-519-6994 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

