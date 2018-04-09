Gogo's 2Ku Inflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft

"Air Canada was the first in Canada to deploy the service on their entire mainline fleet of aircraft. They have been at the forefront of technology adoption and we are excited to deploy 2Ku on additional aircraft," said Oakleigh Thorne, Gogo's president and CEO. "We also are excited to work with Bombardier to have this technology installed at the factory."

"At Air Canada, we continually seek to elevate the travel experience. By combining Gogo's 2Ku in-flight connectivity, giving customers the ability to work, be entertained and communicate in-flight, and Bombardier's next generation aircraft, we will be able to offer our customers a superlative level of onboard service," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President of Product at Air Canada.

Air Canada has 45 CS300 aircraft on order with an option for an additional 30 aircraft. Air Canada now has over 170 narrow and widebody aircraft committed to the technology.

More than 2,000 aircraft are slated to be installed with Gogo's 2Ku technology representing 16 of the world's leading airlines. Today, more than 650 aircraft are flying with 2Ku technology.

About Gogo:

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Varvara Alva Meredith Payette +1 312-517-6460 +1 312-517-6216 ir@gogoair.com pr@gogoair.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogos-2ku-inflight-connectivity-solution-selected-by-air-canada-for-its-bombardier-c-series-aircraft-300626278.html

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

