Gogo's AVANCE platform tops 175,000 business aviation flights

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NBAA-BACE) -- Today Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) announces that its AVANCE systems – AVANCE L5 and AVANCE L3 – have now flown more than 175,000 flights totaling more than 108 million miles*. The 175,000 flights is a milestone that took just two years to reach following the initial launch of AVANCE L5 in late-2017 and highlights how extensively the two systems have been used onboard business aircraft of all types and sizes.

Gogo currently has more than 1,000 AVANCE systems – which includes nearly 750 AVANCE L5 and more than 300 AVANCE L3 systems – installed and flying across a wide array of business aircraft, from single-engine turboprops to the heaviest-iron global business jets.

"When we launched the AVANCE L5, we knew it would delight our customers, but it's surpassed all our expectations," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "We then launched AVANCE L3 and that system has delivered connectivity to smaller aircraft bringing a customizable connectivity experience to meet the needs of passengers on light jets and turboprops. The great news is that demand from the marketplace continues to be strong for both systems."

The L5 and L3 systems operate on the Gogo AVANCE platform – a breakthrough combination of hardware and software that is the foundation of all of Gogo's latest inflight connectivity solutions. Because the AVANCE systems are software-centric, it enables a new level of remote, cloud-based service and support. With AVANCE, Gogo can now activate and de-activate features remotely – no license keys or onsite support required – so AVANCE L3 customers now have the ability to choose from one of three configuration options with the ability to transition between those options at any given time, without anyone having to step onboard an aircraft.

"With AVANCE, any changes we need to make are all done remotely – something that's never been possible for inflight connectivity systems before now," Aguirre continued. "It's a significant advancement, and there are no limits on the features that can be added as connectivity technology continues to evolve, since the platform is scalable. In short, AVANCE is the 'brains on board' for all of Gogo's new AVANCE systems."

The AVANCE L5 connects to the Gogo 4G network delivering faster speeds and enhanced network capacity enabling activities such as live streaming video and audio, video conferencing, on-demand movies, faster web browsing, personal smartphone use, real-time data for cockpit apps, and remote diagnostics and support while in flight. The L5 also provides an upgrade path for anyone who wants to add Gogo 5G when the network launches in 2021.

Early in 2018 Gogo also launched AVANCE L3, a system that delivers the benefits of the Gogo AVANCE platform to passengers and flight departments in a lightweight, smaller form factor compared to L5. AVANCE L3 allows users to customize their inflight experience based on their unique needs and can be installed on business aircraft of all types and sizes but is an ideal solution for smaller aircraft such as turboprops and light jets.

In total, at the end of the second quarter, Gogo Business Aviation reported 5,462 aircraft flying with its air-to-ground (ATG) systems onboard and another 5,099 utilizing satellite connectivity.

About Gogo Business Aviation

Gogo is the inflight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the internet, and we develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill., with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

*Based on average of 545 miles per flight multiplied by 42,200 flights for L3 added to an average of 643 miles per flight multiplied by 132,800 flights for L5.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Gogo's management that, although Gogo believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Gogo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 dmellin@gogoair.com wdavis@gogoair.com @GogoBizAv @Gogo

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

