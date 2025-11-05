goHappy Launches Rewards Feature to Help Employers Recognize and Celebrate Frontline Workers

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- goHappy, the leader in app-free frontline employee engagement technology, today announced the launch of goHappy Rewards, a new feature within its Rewards & Recognition suite that enables employers to easily celebrate, recognize, and reward their frontline teams — all within goHappy.

With goHappy Rewards, employers can now award points for Shout-Outs, New Hire and Engagement Surveys, and milestone events like birthdays and anniversaries. Employers have full control over how points are awarded — including who can send them (e.g., managers or peers) and how much each is worth — and can even customize the name of their "points" to fit their company culture.

Frontline employees can redeem their points for a curated selection of digital gift cards, all directly through goHappy. No separate logins, apps, or systems are required.

Because goHappy connects with frontline employees via text message, every employee — not just those who download an app or create an account — can participate and feel the impact of recognition.

"Recognition is one of the most powerful ways to make people feel valued, yet too often frontline workers are left out because of the technology gap," said Shawn Boyer, Founder and CEO of goHappy. "With goHappy Rewards, we're breaking down those barriers so employers can celebrate every team member in a simple, inclusive, and meaningful way."

goHappy Rewards is available now. The new feature expands goHappy's commitment to helping organizations create stronger, more connected frontline cultures through simple, inclusive communication and recognition tools. By bringing rewards and recognition directly into the same system employers already use to reach every employee, goHappy makes it easier than ever to build appreciation into the daily rhythm of work.

To learn more, visit https://www.gohappyhub.com/solutions/frontline-rewards-recognition

About goHappy

goHappy is transforming how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most powerful, simple and inclusive app-free frontline engagement technology. The key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees. The team at goHappy has been operating in the frontline employee space for over 25 years and its mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees but also benefit from the bottom-line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy and its suite of frontline employee engagement solutions, visit www.gohappyhub.com .

Media Contact:

Jason Deitz

[email protected]

SOURCE goHappy