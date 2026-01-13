goHappy Launches Smart Reply to Enable Controlled Two-Way Communication with Frontline Workers

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- goHappy, the leader in app-free frontline employee engagement technology, today announced the launch of Smart Reply, a new controlled two-way messaging solution that enables employers to collect instant responses from their frontline teams without the chaos of traditional group texts.

With Smart Reply, employers can send messages that include interactive questions directly to frontline employees via text message. Employees can respond with a simple yes/no, multiple choice answer, text response, or even a photo - all while employers maintain complete visibility and control over the conversation.

Smart Reply transforms common workplace scenarios that previously required group texts, phone calls, or manual tracking. Need to fill an open shift? Ask who's available with a yes/no question and instantly see all responses in one organized dashboard. Rolling out a new display or process? Request photos to verify compliance across all locations. Gathering quick feedback on a policy change? Get structured input without losing responses in cluttered message threads.

Because Smart Reply is built on goHappy's text-based platform, every employee can participate: no app downloads, logins, or additional systems required. Responses are automatically organized, searchable, and actionable, with real-time notifications keeping managers informed as employees reply.

"Sometimes frontline managers need quick, clear responses from their teams, but traditional group texts create confusion and important responses get lost in the noise," said Shawn Boyer, Founder and CEO of goHappy. "Smart Reply gives managers the two-way communication they need while maintaining the structure and visibility that makes frontline operations run smoothly."

"We use goHappy to manage W-2 address confirmations through secure, tokenized reminders for verification. Adding Smart Reply transformed the experience since employees could confirm with a single keystroke. The impact was immediate and has sparked countless ideas for how we can streamline processes and communicate more effectively moving forward." - Heather Petrone, Communications Director, Channel Partners

Smart Reply expands goHappy's commitment to helping organizations engage their frontline workforce through simple, inclusive communication tools. Like all goHappy features, Smart Reply supports automatic translation to employees' preferred languages, ensuring every team member can participate regardless of the language they speak.

To learn more, visit gohappyhub.com/solutions/frontline-messaging.

About goHappy

goHappy is transforming how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the simplest, smartest, and most inclusive app-free technology to frontline brands. The team at goHappy has been operating in the frontline employee space for over 25 years and its mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom-line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy and its suite of frontline employee engagement solutions, visit gohappyhub.com.

