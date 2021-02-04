GoHealth Continues National Expansion, Adds Virtual Sales Centers and Training to Expand Employee Talent Across US in 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, will expand its virtual sales center growth strategy to three new locations, recruiting and hiring new sales teams in Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; and St. Louis, Missouri.

"Americans come to GoHealth when enrolling in Medicare or individual and family plans because of our highly qualified, experienced agents," said Mark Monitello, Chief Human Resources Officer at GoHealth. "By broadening our hiring into new markets, we are able to expand our top-tier agent workforce, better address specific customer needs by further specializing our agents and matching them with those customers' needs, and help even more people navigate the complicated insurance enrollment process by offering more options."

GoHealth's national hiring and growth strategy relies on virtual sales centers as opportunities to recruit and onboard talented sales agents. Targeting metro areas across the United States with educated and diverse employee talent, GoHealth's virtual learning tools and resources enable new hires to thrive in the company's virtual environment. After establishing itself in Nashville, Atlanta, and St. Louis metro areas, the company plans to add several more virtual sales centers throughout the year.

This expansion is possible in part due to GoHealth's successful transition to a remote workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. While considering employee training, health and safety, and job satisfaction, the company has implemented new tools to efficiently onboard new agents, as well as enhanced training, sales platform improvements and refined plan fit tools to maximize the productivity of its 100 percent remote or home-based workforce.

Work-life balance and career opportunities are byproducts of adopting early and refining a virtual strategy that extends the best agent workforce and company culture into new cities across the U.S. GoHealth's successful virtual employee development model includes highly competitive benefit packages and typical annual employee compensation near $70,000 with opportunities to earn $150,000 or more.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has proven the value of home-based healthcare, from telehealth visits to being able to shop for coverage from home," said Monnica Manuel, Vice President of Operations at GoHealth. "As the health insurance and healthcare industries continue to adapt, GoHealth maintains its commitment to educating our customers about their Medicare plan options and increasing access to healthcare, yielding the best outcomes for seniors."

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gohealth.com

