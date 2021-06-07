GoHealth Executives to Speak at the World Health Care Congress

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, will participate in this year's virtual World Health Care Congress (WHCC21), from June 8-10, 2021. This is GoHealth's first time participating.

Ben Miller, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, will moderate the panel discussion "Improve Care Management and Lower Costs with In-Home Technologies for the Aging Population," in which a number of experts will participate, including GoHealth Chief Medical Officer Paul Hain, M.D.

Specifically, the session will address strategies to reduce social and behavioral risk in members. Panelists will discuss how to:

Implement an organization-wide comprehensive strategy that expands existing and new programs;

Develop an environment that is culturally sensitive and understands the impact of social determinants of health (SDOH);

Discuss approaches to screen individuals, including Medicare members, for SDOH;

Devise a strategic plan to collaborate effectively with non-profit provider partners; and

Decrease overall patient costs and improve outcomes through non-medical services to manage chronic disease, drive medication adherence and ease social isolation.

WHCC21 brings together executives from payer, provider, purchaser, government and pharmaceutical organizations to discuss how to innovate, disrupt the status quo, and move the needle on quality, affordability, and access in a pandemic environment and beyond. More than 1,500 attendees from organizations across the healthcare ecosystem have registered for the event.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

