GoHealth Successfully Opens Four Virtual Sales Centers

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced that the company has successfully opened four virtual sales centers, and is on track to hire over 1,000 agents in preparation for the 2020 Annual Enrollment Period.

During unprecedented times of uncertainty and high unemployment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, GoHealth has fully transitioned its existing sales teams in Chicago, Salt Lake City and Charlotte to work from home, and has since opened four new virtual sites in Tampa, Columbus, Phoenix and Dallas. These locations were selected not only because of the depth of available licensed sales talent, but also the company's ability to work closely with state regulators and their vendors to expedite the licensing process for new agents and resolve prior COVID-related delays.

With 100% of GoHealth's agents now working virtually, the company has implemented new tools to efficiently onboard new agents, as well as enhanced training, sales platform improvements and refined prospect scoring to maximize their productivity. After 30 days of selling, newly hired agents are helping consumers enroll in plans at a 16% higher conversion rate than the comparable cohort from 2019. In addition to generous benefits and long-term career opportunities, GoHealth agents typically make $70,000 per year, with top performers earning well over twice that amount.

Mark Monitello, GoHealth's Chief Human Resources Officer said, "We now have 90% of the licensed internal Medicare agents that we had targeted for 2020. GoHealth's telesales agents have a track record of providing objective expertise for newly eligible Medicare consumers as well as those looking to compare the improved benefits of our enhanced carrier programs. And at a time when seniors are increasingly concerned about their health and wellbeing, our virtual, licensed agents help educate them about their Medicare plan options from the safety of their own home."

In addition to the significant investments in the company's agent pool, GoHealth has also expanded its carrier footprint over the last year while enhancing its technology platform to help agents find the optimal plan to address each consumer's unique needs. GoHealth believes these investments will lead to higher customer satisfaction at the point of sale and a better experience for each member. The company's 200-person TeleCare team is also expanding and further supports GoHealth customers by educating them on how to best utilize their policy benefits. These extra touchpoints position the company to help drive better outcomes for customers at lower costs, and ultimately drive loyalty to GoHealth as their preferred healthcare marketplace.

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans.

