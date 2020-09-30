GoHealth's "Biannual Medicare 2020 Report" Reveals Confusion, Concerns and Uncertainty

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, released its findings on a new report of more than 2,100 Medicare beneficiaries and those nearing Medicare eligibility. The "Biannual Medicare 2020 Report" found that shopping and enrolling in a Medicare plan is overwhelming for many.

Two in five Americans nearing eligibility (42%) haven't even started thinking about their Medicare options. And, while 50% of Medicare beneficiaries started thinking about Medicare options six months before turning 65, 20% waited until turning 65 or after becoming eligible.

GoHealth polled 1,106 Americans enrolled in Medicare ("beneficiaries") and 1,000 approaching the age of Medicare eligibility ("those nearing eligibility") to understand enrollment challenges, coverage gaps, pain points and their outlook on healthcare.

Key Findings - Understanding Medicare

47% of Medicare beneficiaries and 57% of those nearing eligibility admitted they are overwhelmed at the idea of finding the right plan.

Many of those nearing eligibility don't know where to start (47%) and say official resources like Medicare.gov are confusing (51%).

37% of Medicare beneficiaries agree that Medicare resources like Medicare.gov are confusing

19% of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in a plan without any outside help.

Key Findings - Medicare Enrollment & Coverage Gaps

Half of Medicare beneficiaries (51%) and three in four Americans nearing eligibility (72%) chose/will choose a plan based on affordability.

50% of Medicare beneficiaries and 65% of those nearing eligibility are worried their plan will not cover their long-term needs.

One in five Medicare beneficiaries (19%) already indicate their plan does not meet all their healthcare needs, with the primary coverage gaps in specialist care (35%), prescription medication (18%), and long-term care (17%).

"We've been in the business for years -- enrolling in Medicare should be a consultative experience each year. Medicare enrollment is so complex, when on your own. The wrong Medicare plan creates barriers for Americans to get the healthcare they need when they need it most, and with the proper coverage and protections against cost," said Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO of GoHealth. "Having proper health insurance coverage improves health outcomes on so many levels. It's critical that we provide the right resources and support to advise Americans on their options and help them enroll a plan that meets their individual needs. A plan that works for your friend may not be the right choice for you. And, there may be a better option available for you when evaluating the next year."

Additional Insights

Healthcare expenses impact people's ability to pay for essential needs like groceries and even health needs like prescriptions. Nearly one in seven beneficiaries (12%) and one in six Americans nearing eligibility (15%) have had to decide between paying a medical bill and buying groceries or paying a household bill. One in six (15% of beneficiaries, 16% of those nearing eligibility) have skipped out on filling prescriptions due to costs.

Nearly one in seven beneficiaries (12%) and one in six Americans nearing eligibility (15%) have had to decide between paying a medical bill and buying groceries or paying a household bill. One in six (15% of beneficiaries, 16% of those nearing eligibility) have skipped out on filling prescriptions due to costs. Interest in virtual care is there, but total adoption barriers exist . Half (49% of beneficiaries, 56% of those nearing eligibility) are open to having virtual doctor appointments. Still, almost a third are not open (31% of beneficiaries, 26% of those nearing eligibility). Of those unwilling, 74% indicated their doctor has never offered nor mentioned they provide virtual services. One in three (32% of beneficiaries, 31% of those nearing eligibility) say they don't have access to a laptop or mobile phone, and the majority (65% of beneficiaries, 59% of those nearing eligibility) admitted they don't know how to use video-call technology.

Half (49% of beneficiaries, 56% of those nearing eligibility) are open to having virtual doctor appointments. Still, almost a third are not open (31% of beneficiaries, 26% of those nearing eligibility). Of those unwilling, 74% indicated their doctor has never offered nor mentioned they provide virtual services. One in three (32% of beneficiaries, 31% of those nearing eligibility) say they don't have access to a laptop or mobile phone, and the majority (65% of beneficiaries, 59% of those nearing eligibility) admitted they don't know how to use video-call technology. During the pandemic, about half skipped or postponed their healthcare services. 54% of beneficiaries skipped or postponed, with almost a third skipping/postponing two or more appointments.

For more information about the Biannual Medicare 2020 Report, visit https://www.gohealth.com/gohealth-biannual-medicare-2020-report/.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.

Related Links

www.gohealth.com

