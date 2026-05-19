Going All In: 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo Opens in Las Vegas

1,000 exhibitors and thousands of industry professionals gather as Sweets & Snacks Expo makes its highly anticipated Las Vegas debut

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweets & Snacks Expo opens today at the Las Vegas Convention Center, welcoming the global confectionery and snack industries to the premier event for innovation, networking, and business growth. Hosted by the National Confectioners Association, the 2026 show marks the Expo's first year in Las Vegas, with 17,500 industry professionals and 1,000 exhibitors expected from around the world.

"Sweets & Snacks Expo has built a reputation as the can't-miss event for the candy and snack industries, and Las Vegas provides an incredible backdrop for the next chapter of the show's growth," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, host organization for Sweets & Snacks Expo, said. "As we welcome attendees to Las Vegas for the first time, they will experience what we're best known for: world-class education sessions, unmatched networking opportunities and endless opportunities to discover the latest innovations shaping the candy and snack industries."

Spanning 275,000 square feet of show floor, the Sweets & Snacks Expo brings manufacturers, retailers, brokers, and suppliers together to showcase the latest confectionery and snack innovations and emerging trends. The show also offers a robust educational program, featuring insights from industry experts and thought leaders on a wide range of topics. And, of course, Sweets & Snacks is also an unmatched opportunity for the industry to foster collaboration and inspire innovation across the confectionery and snack categories — all while enjoying immersive and uniquely Las Vegas experiences.

The 2026 event also includes the Supplier Showcase on May 18 and 19, ensuring the entire confectionery and snack supply chain is represented under one roof.

For more information, check out the official Sweets & Snacks Expo Media Kit for additional show details and media resources.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions, and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is hosted by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the voice of the U.S. confectionery industry. Our member companies create moments of joy with chocolate, candy, gum, and mints, drive $55 billion in retail sales, and add a little sweetness to life. NCA champions policies that help candy makers and other stakeholders in this unique category thrive while reminding consumers that chocolate and candy are treats. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Emily Reid, [email protected]

SOURCE Sweets & Snacks Expo