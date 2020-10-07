Going Green: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Collaborates with U-Haul to Offer Renewable Propane in California

Renewable propane possesses lower carbon intensity than traditional propane, with no change in performance and handling. When compared to gasoline and diesel, propane and renewable propane can significantly reduce the harmful contributors to greenhouse gases. This arrangement with U-Haul is aligned with Suburban Propane's " Go Green with Suburban Propane " initiative, which focuses on the company's commitment to advocating for the clean burning attributes of propane in the transition to a sustainable energy future and to investing in innovative solutions to pave the way to zero-carbon emissions.

"We are very excited to align with U-Haul to supply renewable propane in support of our collective efforts to lower carbon emissions in the state of California. This arrangement, along with our recent investment in Oberon Fuels, are part of our continued commitment to developing innovative solutions to reduce the nation's carbon footprint, particularly at a time when so many states have established aggressive carbon reduction targets over the next few decades," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane.

"The introduction of renewable propane is a welcome next step in the transportation-energy industry," said John Barnett, U-Haul propane program manager. "U-Haul continues to be a leader in pursuing sustainable solutions, and by partnering with Suburban Propane, we're able to serve a large portion of California's propane users with this green initiative."

"Carbon-neutral fuels are in demand," Barnett added. "It's all about sustainability. As California works toward zero net emissions, this is an initiative that residents can feel good about in the growing Autogas sector."

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S. uhaul.com

Visit uhaul.com/propane/autogas for a full list of U-Haul Alternative Fuel Refill Stations.

