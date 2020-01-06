GOJO, Hansgrohe and Sloan Harness Wi-Charge's Long-Range Wireless Power Technology to Bring Commercial and Residential Bathrooms into The Future

Smart and touchless bathroom appliances need power to operate. They are also becoming power-hungry IoT devices -- connected to building management systems in commercial environments and to voice assistants in residential ones. Bathroom appliances can be fitted with batteries, but batteries provide only limited power, need frequent replacement, and their disposal creates environmental issues. Wires can deliver ample power, but carry major drawbacks: the location of outlets, the wet environment, and the expensive process of installing wires and then re-tiling the bathroom walls.

With its unique, patented long-range wireless power technology, consumer safety certification, and the ability to deliver ample power to multiple devices, Wi-Charge is solving the demanding power challenges of next-generation bathroom appliances. Long-range wireless power from Wi-Charge is the alternative that facility managers are craving for. Additionally, long-range wireless power allows consumers to quickly upgrade their bathrooms to the latest smart technology while avoiding expensive renovations.

"Water and electricity don't mix, and thus long-range wireless power is a natural choice for delivering energy to smart bathroom appliances," said Victor Vaisleib, CEO of Wi-Charge. "We are excited to collaborate with these distinguished market leaders to reduce retrofit and maintenance costs and usher commercial and residential bathrooms into the future."

"The commercial restroom of the future is technologically advanced -- with always-on, connected devices that lower maintenance costs and give customers a consistently great experience," said Jim Allen, President, and CEO of Sloan Valve. "Long-range wireless power from Wi-Charge will greatly simplify the installation, monitoring and maintenance of large-scale commercial restrooms."

"Customers want hygiene stations that are always available. With long-range wireless power from Wi-Charge, we can ensure devices are continually operational even under high traffic use, without the risk of downtime," said Joe Kanfer, Venturer at GOJO Industries. "The ample power Wi-Charge provides gives us the ability to break through the capacity limits of batteries and bring powerful new IoT features to our customers."

"Hansgrohe and Wi-Charge are collaborating to bring unique smart bathroom products to the market," said Markus Armbruster, VP IT & Digital at Hansgrohe. "Long-range wireless power is a critical component to smart-living products that engage the beauty of water without extensive bathroom renovation and re-tiling."

If you are attending CES 2020, please stop by to see the integration of Wi-Charge with Sloan, Hansgrohe, and GOJO's in action at the Wi-Charge booth #40337 at the Sands Expo. Members of the press are welcome to email press@wi-charge.com to arrange a briefing with Wi-Charge executives.

About GOJO

GOJO, the inventors of PURELL® Hand Sanitizer, is the leading global producer and marketer of skin health and hygiene solutions for away-from-home settings. The broad GOJO product portfolio includes hand cleaning, handwashing, hand sanitizing, skin care formulas and surface sprays under the GOJO®, PURELL™ and PROVON® brand names. GOJO formulations use the latest advances in the science of skin care and sustainability. GOJO is known for state-of-the-art dispensing technology, engineered with attention to design, sustainability and functionality. GOJO programs promote healthy behaviors for hygiene, skin care and compliance in critical environments. GOJO is a family enterprise headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with operations in the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Canada.

About Hansgrohe

Hansgrohe stands for innovative solutions for kitchens and bathrooms that combine intelligent functionality, outstanding design, and enduring quality. Based in Germany's Black Forest region, the internationally active Hansgrohe Group sells premium products for showers, shower systems, bathroom and kitchen taps, and kitchen sinks under the hansgrohe brand. hansgrohe stands for great moments with water since 1901. With its many award-winning products, this traditional brand shapes the flow of water in the kitchen and the bathroom. Because this is where people spend the time they treasure most and experience precious moments in the interaction with water. hansgrohe stands for Smart Living applications that enrich people's everyday lives and offer them more functionality and safety in their homes.

About Sloan

Sloan is the world's leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems and has been in operation since 1906. Headquartered in Franklin Park, Illinois, the company is at the forefront of the green building movement and provides sustainable restroom solutions by manufacturing water-efficient products such as flush valves, electronic faucets, and soap dispensing systems, sink systems and vitreous china fixtures for commercial, industrial and institutional markets worldwide.

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is the long-range wireless power company, founded with the goal of enabling automatic charging of phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices at room-sized distances. It gives end-users the freedom they crave and product designers the power they need to usher in the next generation of mobile smart devices. Advancing beyond batteries and power cords, Wi-Charge delivers the future of power. For additional information, please visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on Twitter @WiChargeLTD.

CONTACT: Edward Fernandez, MIX Public Relations, (415) 286-5458 | edwardf@mix-pr.com

SOURCE Wi-Charge

Related Links

http://www.wi-charge.com

