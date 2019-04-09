GOL - Investor Update

SAO PAULO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, provides its Investor Update. The information below for the quarter ended in March 2019 is preliminary and unaudited . For comparison purposes, the results for the first quarter 2018 results were adjusted in accordance with IFRS 16.

Overall Commentary¹

GOL expects an EBITDA margin for the quarter of 29% to 30%, an increase in relation to the quarter ended in March 2018 (28%).

Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) for the first quarter is expected to be up approximately 3% year over year. For the quarter ended in March, GOL expects unit revenue (RASK) to increase approximately 3%.

Non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex-fuel), are expected to increase by approximately 3% in relation to the first quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real in the year-over-year comparison.

GOL's financial leverage, as measured by the Net Debt3/LTM EBITDA ratio, was approximately 3.2x (IFRS 16) at the end of the March 2019 quarter. The Company amortized R$203 million of debt in the quarter and total liquidity at quarter-end is expected to be at R$3.5 billion.









Preliminary and Unaudited Projection



March Quarter 2019 EBITDA Margin² 29% - 30% EBIT Margin² 16% - 17% Ancillary Revenue (cargo and other) 6% of total net revenues Average fuel price per liter R$2.70 - R$2.78 Average exchange rate R$3.77





March Quarter 2019

vs. March Quarter 2018 Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) Up ~3.0% CASK Ex-fuel² Up ~3.0% Total Capacity – ASK Up ~5.0% Total Capacity – Seats Up ~3.0%





1. For comparison purposes, 1Q18 results adjusted in accordance with IFRS 16, unaudited.

2. Excluding non-recurring expenses of approximately R$40 million.

3. Excluding perpetual notes.

