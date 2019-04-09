GOL - Investor Update
Apr 09, 2019, 08:37 ET
SAO PAULO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, provides its Investor Update. The information below for the quarter ended in March 2019 is preliminary and unaudited. For comparison purposes, the results for the first quarter 2018 results were adjusted in accordance with IFRS 16.
Overall Commentary¹
Preliminary and Unaudited Projection
March Quarter 2019
EBITDA Margin²
29% - 30%
EBIT Margin²
16% - 17%
Ancillary Revenue (cargo and other)
6% of total net revenues
Average fuel price per liter
R$2.70 - R$2.78
Average exchange rate
R$3.77
March Quarter 2019
vs. March Quarter 2018
Passenger unit revenue (PRASK)
Up ~3.0%
CASK Ex-fuel²
Up ~3.0%
Total Capacity – ASK
Up ~5.0%
Total Capacity – Seats
Up ~3.0%
1. For comparison purposes, 1Q18 results adjusted in accordance with IFRS 16, unaudited.
2. Excluding non-recurring expenses of approximately R$40 million.
3. Excluding perpetual notes.
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (www.voegol.com.br): Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
