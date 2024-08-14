GOL announces 2Q24 Earnings Result

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (B3: GOLL4), one of the leading airlines in Brazil and part of the ABRA Group, announced today its consolidated results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). All information herein is presented in Reais (R$), in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS) and with adjusted metrics, made available to enable comparison of this quarter with the same period of the previous year (2Q23 & 2H23).

HIGHLIGHTS

GOL – Passenger Business

GOL was the most on-time airline in Brazil in the 2Q24, and was also recognized in June 2024 as the most on-time airline in Latin America and the number one "Low-Cost Carrier" in the world on punctuality, with an on-time performance index (OTP) of 90.5%.

Announcement of two new international routes ( Guarulhos-San Jose and Guarulhos-Aruba ) and resumption of two other routes interrupted during the pandemic ( Fortaleza - Orlando and Brasília- Cancun ), with operations scheduled to begin by the end of 2024. GOL also announced its intention to establish the new Brasília-Bogotá route which, if approved, is scheduled to begin in the 4Q24.

Smiles – Loyalty Program

Smiles achieved the second-best quarterly revenue in its history in the 2Q24, with 8.4% growth when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Number of Smiles customers increased by 6.5% in the 1H24, with a 54.6% increase in the customer base in the Diamond, Gold and Silver categories, reinforcing Smiles as the largest loyalty program among Brazilian airlines.

11.5% increase in the Clube Smiles' customer base in the 1H24 compared to the same period in 2023.

GOLLOG – Cargo Business

41.0% increase in GOLLOG revenue in the 1H24, compared to the same period in 2023.

39.5% increase in total tons transported in the 1H24, compared to the same period in 2023.

In the 1H24, GOLLOG transported 84.3% more tons related to its cargo operation dedicated to Mercado Livre, compared to the same period in 2023.

FULL EARNINGS RELEASE

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

