GOL announces Correspondence to the Smiles Board of Directors

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL e B3: GOLL4) ("GOL" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404/76 and CVM Rule No. 35, of January 3, 2002, and in continuation to the Material Fact disclosed on December 7, 2020, regarding the corporate reorganization proposal ("Reorganization" and "Proposal", respectively), involving the merger of shares issued by Smiles Fidelidade S.A. ("Smiles"), hereby announces to the market that, on this date, the Company sent a new letter to the Smiles Board of Directors.

In the letter, GOL clarifies that when the Proposal was submitted to the Smiles Board of Directors, on December 7, 2020, it was highlighted the importance that all analyses and negotiations related to the Proposal be concluded within 30 days and that the GOL and Smiles General Meetings be convened by January 18, 2021 ("General Meetings").

In this manner, GOL appreciates and recognizes the efforts made by the Smiles Independent Committee to this date. However, considering that the Committee and its advisors are still analyzing the financial aspects of the terms of the Proposal and, therefore, the negotiation proceedings have not been initiated, the original schedule of the Reorganization, which provided for the calling of the General Meetings by January 18, 2021, cannot be observed. Accordingly, GOL highlights that an additional delay in the convening of the General Meetings, which precludes the use, for the purposes of the Reorganization, of the financial reports of the companies with a base date of September 30, 2020, would represent a delay of more than three (3) months in relation to the original schedule -- a substantial delay in the implementation of the Reorganization (if approved), to the detriment of the social interest.

Due to the above-mentioned reasons, GOL requested that the preparations for the convening of the General Meetings of the companies begin immediately, so that shareholders may decide on the terms and conditions of the Reorganization as described in the Proposal. Additionally, GOL requested the Smiles board to initiate understandings between Smiles' and GOL's legal advisors, so that all the documents necessary to convene the General Meetings are duly prepared; and to take all necessary steps to convene the Smiles General Meeting to decide on the Reorganization as soon as possible, so that it may be held on first call by March 17, 2021.

GOL also clarifies in the letter that (i) in relation to Smiles, the implementation of the Reorganization will be subject to the approval of its terms and conditions by the majority of the free float, in compliance with the provisions of CVM's Opinion no. 35; and (ii) that costs incurred to date by the Smiles Independent Committee and their respective advisors that are currently analyzing the Proposal will be fully reimbursed by the Company.

The Company will keep the market informed of any relevant developments on this topic.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

