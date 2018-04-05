GOL announces Investor Update

GOL expects an operating margin for the quarter ended in March of 15.0%-15.5%, an increase of approximately 5.5 p.p. over the quarter ended in March 2017 (9.6%).



(9.6%). Passenger unit revenue (PRASK)¹ for the first quarter is expected to be up 10.5%-11.0% year over year, as GOL's capacity discipline and revenue management strategies continue to benefit results. For the quarter ended in March, GOL expects unit revenue (RASK) to increase 9.2%-9.7%.



Non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex-fuel), are expected to reduce by approximately 3.5% in relation to the first quarter 2017.



GOL expects to reduce its financial leverage, as measured by the Net Debt²/LTM EBITDA ratio, to approximately 2.8x at the end of the March 2018 quarter.



Preliminary and Unaudited Projection EBITDA Margin EBIT Margin Ancillary Revenue (cargo and other)³ Aircraft Rent Average fuel price per liter Average exchange rate Passenger unit revenue (PRASK)¹ CASK Ex-fuel Capacity – ASK Capacity – Seats March Quarter 2018 20.0% - 20.5% 15.0% - 15.5% 9.5% - 10.0% of total net revenues ~ R$240 million R$2.45 - R$2.55 R$3.25 March Quarter 2018 vs. March Quarter 2017 Up 10.5% - 11.0% Down ~3.5% Up ~3% Up ~1%

1 – Considering the application of IFRS 15, 1Q17 PRASK was R$19.53 cents.

2 - Excluding perpetual notes.

3 – Considering the application of IFRS 15,1Q17 Ancillary Revenue was 11.3% of total net revenues.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Brazil's largest airline group. GOL is Brazil's largest airline, carrying 33 million passengers annually on more than 700 daily flights to 66 destinations, 55 in Brazil and 11 in South America and the Caribbean, on a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 120 Boeing 737 MAX on order. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 2,400 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, 205 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 13 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Brazil's top on-time performance, and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

