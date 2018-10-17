GOL, Brazil's Largest Airline, To Launch Direct Flights To The US

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil's largest airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE: GOL), is launching direct flights from Brazil to U.S. destinations, including Miami and Orlando, on November 4, 2018. The routes will be operated by GOL's new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which can fly further.

"Our launch of direct flights to the U.S. marks a new era for GOL, as we expand our international operations beyond Latin America," says Eduardo Bernardes GOL's sales and marketing vice president. "Over the past 17 years as Brazil's largest airline, we have been leaders in punctuality and Customer satisfaction. We are now looking to replicate that success in markets abroad, where we see significant opportunities for growth."

The new routes to Florida will have four daily flight departures from Brasília and Fortaleza in Brazil. GOL's route network ensures that Customers can make fast and efficient connections to and from a further 30 Latin American destinations.

GOL's existing partnership with Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) will also allow the new flights to Florida to be connected to eight cities served by the North American airline: Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, New York LaGuardia, Detroit, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and Minneapolis.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Passengers will be able to enjoy in-flight entertainment, including live TV, movies and shows on demand, at no additional cost. Internet is also available in-flight, enabling passengers to access emails and social media while in the air.

Tickets to the new destinations will be available for purchase on GOL's website (www.voegol.com.br), in VoeGOL Stores and via travel agencies. When purchasing tickets, Customers can opt for Premium Economy, which transforms every moment of the trip, from check-in to landing, into an even more comfortable experience.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Launched in 2001, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is Brazil's largest airline. It has a fleet of over 120 aircraft and operates 700 flights daily. Last year, 32 million Customers flew with GOL Airlines to 67 destinations, 13 of which were international. In 2017, IATA awarded GOL platinum certification in Fast Travel for best implementation in Latin America. The company is listed on the NYSE (NYSE: GOL), and the Bovespa (BVMF:GOLL4), and is one of Brazil's 50 biggest companies.

More information on www.voegol.com.br

Contact: In Press; gol@inpresspni.com.br; Phone: +55 11 3330-3825

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br

