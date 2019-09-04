GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2019

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 4.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.2%, a 5.2 p.p. increase in comparison to August 2018 . The volume of departures increased by 7.0% and seats increased by 7.6% over August 2018 .

. The volume of departures increased by 7.0% and seats increased by 7.6% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 53.4% and 72.5% respectively, and international load factor was 77.0%, an increase of 8.6 p.p. in relation to August 2018 .

. GOL's total supply (ASK) was 9.5% higher due to a 9.3% increase in seats and a 9.0% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% in comparison to August 2018 and consolidated load factor was 82.3%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Aug/19 Aug/18 % Var. 8M19 8M18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 22,168 20,338 9.0% 169,358 166,817 1.5% Seats (thousand) 3,881 3,552 9.3% 29,596 28,425 4.1% ASK (million) 4,263 3,893 9.5% 33,596 31,756 5.8% RPK (million) 3,508 2,996 17.1% 27,627 25,228 9.5% Load Factor 82.3% 77.0% 5.3 p.p 82.2% 79.4% 2.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,145 2,676 17.6% 23,805 21,850 8.9% Domestic GOL











Departures 20,626 19,285 7.0% 157,820 157,456 0.2% Seats (thousand) 3,614 3,359 7.6% 27,596 26,749 3.2% ASK (million) 3,620 3,474 4.2% 28,640 28,159 1.7% RPK (million) 3,013 2,709 11.2% 23,811 22,588 5.4% Load Factor 83.2% 78.0% 5.2 p.p 83.1% 80.2% 2.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,938 2,544 15.5% 22,330 20,628 8.3% International GOL











Departures 1,542 1,053 46.4% 11,538 9,361 23.3% Seats (thousand) 267 194 37.9% 2,000 1,676 19.3% ASK (million) 643 419 53.4% 4,956 3,597 37.8% RPK (million) 495 287 72.5% 3,816 2,640 44.5% Load Factor 77.0% 68.4% 8.6 p.p 77.0% 73.4% 3.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 208 132 57.8% 1,475 1,222 20.7% On-time Departures 92.0% 95.7% -3.7 pp 90.5% 93.2% -2.7 p.p Flight Completion 98.9% 98.3% 0.6 p.p 97.5% 98.4% -0.9 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 8.6 9.6 -10.6% 65.0 71.5 -9.0% * Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.