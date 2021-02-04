GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2021

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

During January, GOL operated an average of 489 flights per day and added 332 frequencies at the Congonhas (São Paulo), Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

January/21 x December/20 Highlights:

In the domestic market in January 2021 , demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 8% over December 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 5% over December 2020 . GOL's domestic load factor was 83.2% in January.

Departures 15,161 25,892 -41.4% 113,797 260,800 -56.4% Seats (thousand) 2,658 4,477 -40.6% 19,720 45,777 -56.9% ASK (million) 3,278 5,175 -36.6% 23,245 51,071 -54.5% RPK (million) 2,727 4,342 -37.2% 18,511 41,888 -55.8% Load factor 83.2% 83.9% -0.7 p.p 79.6% 82.0% -2.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,167 3,624 -40.2% 15,319 36,580 -58.1% Domestic GOL











Departures 15,161 24,072 -37.0% 111,225 243,605 -54.3% Seats (thousand) 2,658 4,165 -36.2% 19,281 42,801 -55.0% ASK (million) 3,278 4,432 -26.0% 22,204 43,959 -49.5% RPK (million) 2,727 3,783 -27.9% 17,781 36,473 -51.2% Load factor 83.2% 85.4% -2.2 p.p 80.1% 83.0% -2.9 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,167 3,420 -36.6% 15,029 34,478 -56.4% International GOL











Departures 0 1,820 N.A. 2,572 17,195 -85.0% Seats (thousand) 0 312 N.A. 439 2,976 -85.3% ASK (million) 0 743 N.A. 1,041 7,112 -85.4% RPK (million) 0 560 N.A. 730 5,415 -86.5% Load factor 0 75.3% N.A. 70.1% 76.1% -6.0 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 0 204 N.A. 290 2,102 -86.2% On-time Departures 94.9% 92.1% 2.7 p.p 95.0% 90.1% 4.9 p.p Flight Completion 99.2% 99.5% -0.3 p.p 97.3% 98.1% -0.8 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.3 7.0 -53.6% 37.2 99.8 -62.7%

















* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 128 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

