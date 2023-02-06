GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2023

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 6.2%. Total seats increased 7.3% and the number of departures increased by 7.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 8.9% and the load factor was 84.7%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) decreased 3.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 0.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 85.6%. The volume of departures increased by 3.5% and seats increased by 3.0%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 1,175 million, the demand (RPK) was 396 million and international load factor was 77.5%.

January/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Jan/23 Jan/22 % Var. Jan/23 LTM Jan/22 LTM % Var. Total GOL











Departures 21,431 19,868 7.9 % 203,513 138,671 46.8 % Seats (thousand) 3,733 3,477 7.3 % 35,477 24,318 45.9 % ASK (million) 4,424 4,166 6.2 % 41,021 27,881 47.1 % RPK (million) 3,747 3,441 8.9 % 32,923 22,836 44.2 % Load Factor 84.7 % 82.6 % 2.1 p.p 80.3 % 81.9 % -1.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,084 2,775 11.1 % 27,670 19,402 42.6 % Domestic GOL











Departures 20,256 19,580 3.5 % 195,908 138,078 41.9 % Seats (thousand) 3,532 3,428 3.0 % 34,169 24,217 41.1 % ASK (million) 3,912 4,035 -3.0 % 37,577 27,624 36.0 % RPK (million) 3,350 3,339 0.3 % 30,153 22,640 33.2 % Load Factor 85.6 % 82.8 % 2.9 p.p 80.2 % 82.0 % -1.7 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,933 2,737 7.2 % 26,639 19,327 37.8 % International GOL











Departures 1,175 288 N.M 7,605 593 N.M Seats (thousand) 201 50 N.M 1,308 100 N.M ASK (million) 512 132 N.M 3,444 257 N.M RPK (million) 396 102 N.M 2,771 196 N.M Load Factor 77.5 % 77.4 % 0.0 p.p 80.5 % 76.3 % 5.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 151 38 N.M 1,031 75 N.M On-time Departures 82.7 % 85.8 % -3.0 p.p 89.2 % 93.2 % -4.1 p.p Flight Completion 97.9 % 99.6 % -1.7 p.p 99.1 % 98.9 % 0.2 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 6.7 4.3 -100.0 % 73.9 43.1 55.8 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

