GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2019

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) decreased 0.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 1.8%. GOL's domestic load factor was 85.3%, a 2.2 p.p. increase in comparison to July 2018 . The volume of departures increased by 2.0% and seats increased by 3.1% over July 2018 .

. The volume of departures increased by 2.0% and seats increased by 3.1% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 40.6% and 64.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 80.3%, an increase of 11.8 p.p. in relation to July 2018 .

. GOL's total supply (ASK) was 3.4% higher due to a 4.3% increase in seats and a 3.5% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 7.2% in comparison to July 2018 and consolidated load factor was 84.6%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data * Jul/19 Jul/18 % Var. 7M19 7M18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 24,620 23,777 3.5% 147,190 146,479 0.5% Seats (thousand) 4,338 4,160 4.3% 25,715 24,873 3.4% ASK (million) 4,930 4,769 3.4% 29,333 27,863 5.3% RPK (million) 4,171 3,891 7.2% 24,112 22,232 8.5% Load Factor 84.6% 81.6% 3.0 p.p 82.2% 79.8% 2.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,615 3,342 8.1% 20,700 19,174 8.0% Domestic GOL











Departures 22,997 22,544 2.0% 137,194 138,171 -0.7% Seats (thousand) 4,056 3,932 3.1% 23,982 23,390 2.5% ASK (million) 4,251 4,287 -0.8% 25,019 24,685 1.4% RPK (million) 3,626 3,561 1.8% 20,792 19,879 4.6% Load Factor 85.3% 83.1% 2.2 p.p 83.1% 80.5% 2.6 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,388 3,187 6.3% 19,411 18,084 7.3% International GOL











Departures 1,623 1,233 31.6% 9,996 8,308 20.3% Seats (thousand) 282 228 23.9% 1,733 1,483 16.9% ASK (million) 678 482 40.6% 4,313 3,178 35.7% RPK (million) 545 330 64.8% 3,321 2,353 41.1% Load Factor 80.3% 68.5% 11.8pp 77.0% 74.0% 3.0 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 227 155 46.0% 1,290 1,090 18.3% On-time Departures 91.3% 86.6% 4.7 p.p 90.3% 92.8% -2.5 p.p Flight Completion 99.0% 98.6% 0.4 p.p 98.4% 98.4% 0.0 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 8.2 8.5 -4.1% 56.4 61.9 -8.8%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br

