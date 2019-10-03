GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2019
Oct 03, 2019, 18:17 ET
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 7.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.0%, a 3.3 p.p. increase in comparison to September 2018. The volume of departures increased by 8.5% and seats increased by 9.5% over September 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 42.0% and 49.2% respectively, and international load factor was 76.8%, an increase of 3.7 p.p. in relation to September 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 11.0% higher due to a 10.7% increase in seats and a 10.1% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 15.5% in comparison to September 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.2%.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Quarter Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
Sep/19
|
Sep/18
|
% Var.
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
21,791
|
19,798
|
10.1%
|
68,579
|
63,913
|
7.3%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,835
|
3,465
|
10.7%
|
12,054
|
11,177
|
7.8%
|
ASK (million)
|
4,212
|
3,796
|
11.0%
|
13,405
|
12,458
|
7.6%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,422
|
2,963
|
15.5%
|
11,114
|
9,851
|
12.8%
|
Load Factor
|
81.2%
|
78.1%
|
3.2 p.p
|
82.9%
|
79.1%
|
3.8 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
3,033
|
2,641
|
14.9%
|
9,726
|
8,659
|
12.3%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
20,313
|
18,715
|
8.5%
|
63,936
|
60,544
|
5.6%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,580
|
3,269
|
9.5%
|
11,250
|
10,559
|
6.5%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,604
|
3,368
|
7.0%
|
11,486
|
11,128
|
3.2%
|
RPK (million)
|
2,955
|
2,651
|
11.5%
|
9,613
|
8,921
|
7.8%
|
Load Factor
|
82.0%
|
78.7%
|
3.3 p.p
|
83.7%
|
80.2%
|
3.5 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,835
|
2,498
|
13.5%
|
9,137
|
8,229
|
11.0%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,478
|
1,083
|
36.5%
|
4,643
|
3,369
|
37.8%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
255
|
196
|
30.2%
|
804
|
617
|
30.3%
|
ASK (million)
|
608
|
428
|
42.0%
|
1,920
|
1,330
|
44.3%
|
RPK (million)
|
467
|
313
|
49.2%
|
1,502
|
930
|
61.4%
|
Load Factor
|
76.8%
|
73.1%
|
3.7 p.p
|
78.2%
|
69.9%
|
8.3 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
198
|
143
|
38.5%
|
589
|
430
|
36.9%
|
On-time Departures
|
90.3%
|
95.1%
|
-4.8 p.p
|
91.2%
|
92.1%
|
-0.9 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
98.3%
|
98.9%
|
-0.5 p.p
|
98.8%
|
98.6%
|
0.2 p.p
|
Cargo Ton (thousand)
|
8.2
|
8.8
|
-6.7%
|
24.8
|
26.9
|
-7.9%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
Share this article