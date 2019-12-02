GOL Reports Record Black Friday Sales

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL Airlines" or "GOL") (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, last Friday November 29, 2019, recorded its highest historical sales for a Black Friday campaign. Over R$120 million in sales were recorded in 24 hours, totaling over 450,000 tickets for travel during the December 2019 to June 2020 period. The most popular destinations were São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Recife and Salvador.

GOL's Black Friday sales, on the first day of promotions, jumped 38% over Black Friday 2018, and ticket volumes increased 51% year-over-year. The average fare was below R$265 and over 165,000 tickets were sold at fares below R$150. In total, over 3 million seats were included in the promotion that will end on the morning of Monday, December 2, 2019.

"These great sales results demonstrate our commitment to offer the best product and service experience for our Customers, as well as the lowest cost in the market. It also highlights the strength of the Brazilian economy," says Eduardo Bernardes, GOL's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Around 4 million unique visitors accessed GOL's digital channels on Black Friday 2019, representing a 35% growth over 2018. Over 28% of Black Friday sales were made through GOL's smartphone app.

"Since its founding in 2001, GOL has invested over R$1.5 billion in its e-commerce platform, making it one of the largest players in Brazilian e-commerce. Today we are among the five largest in the market," added Bernardes.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

