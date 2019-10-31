GOL Reviews Financial Outlook

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Oct 31, 2019

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, reviews its financial outlook for 2019 and 2020. Guidance is adjusted to reflect higher passenger revenues, lower loyalty program revenues, higher cash flows, lower interest expense, variations in oil prices and exchange rates, and adjustments to fleet and network plans.

The Company's guidance highlights key metrics which impact financial results and drive long-term shareholder value. GOL provides forward-looking information that is focused on the main metrics the Company uses to measure business performance. These indicators are useful for investors and analysts who project GOL's results.

Financial Outlook

2019E

2020E

(Consolidated, IFRS)

Previous

Revised

Previous

Revised

Total fleet (average)

125 to 127

~126

131 to 136

134 to 139

Total operational fleet (average)

119

119

127

127

ASKs, System (% change)

9 to 11

~9

6 to 8

7 to 9

- Domestic

5 to 6

~5

5 to 6

6 to 9

- International

35 to 40

~30

15 to 25

15 to 20

Seats, System (% change)

8 to 9

~8

5 to 7

6 to 8

Departures, System (% change)

6 to 7

~6

5 to 7

6 to 8

Average load factor (%)

79 to 81

~81

80 to 82

80 to 82

Ancillary revenues, net1 (R$ bn)

~1.2

~1.1

~1.3

~1.1

Total net revenues (R$ billion)

~13.5

~13.7

~15.5

~15.5

Non-fuel CASK2 (R$ cents)

~14

~14.5

~14

~14

Fuel liters consumed (mm)

~1,500

~1,500

~1,600

~1,600

Fuel price (R$/liter)

~2.9

~2.9

~3.1

~3.0

EBITDA margin2 (%)

~28

~29

~29

~30

EBIT margin2 (%)

~18

~17

~19

~19

Net financial expense3 (R$ bn)

~1.2

~1.2

~1.2

~0.9

Pre-tax margin3 (%)

~10

~7

~12

~13

Effective income tax rate (%)

~22

~20

~22

~15

Minority interest4 (R$ mm)

~293

~290

~320

~311

Capex, net (R$ mm)

~700

~700

~650

~650

Aircraft Aquisition(R$ mm)

-

-

-

~600

Net Debt6 / EBITDA (x)

~2.8x

~2.7x

~2.4x

~2.4x

Fully-diluted shares out.7 (mm)

391

391

391

391

EPS, fully diluted (R$)

1.40 to 1.70

~0.90

2.00 to 2.50

2.80 to 3.30

Fully-diluted ADS out. 7  (mm)

195.5

195.5

195.5

195.5

EPADS, fully diluted (US$)

0.80 to 0.95

~0.45

1.20 to 1.50

1.40 to 1.65

(1) Cargo, loyalty, buy-on-board and other ancillary revenues; (2) Recurring; (3) Excluding currency gains and losses and Unrealized losses on Exchangeable Senior Notes; (4) Source: average of analyst estimates reported on Bloomberg; (5) Gross PDPs; (6) Excluding perpetual bonds; (7) Includes stock option exercises that may be issued from the stock option program and related to Exchangeable Senior Notes.

The current guidance may be adjusted in order to incorporate the evolution of GOL's operating and financial performance and any eventual changes to the Brazilian economy and GOL's broader economic environment, including variations in economic growth, interest rates, exchange rates, and international oil price trends. GOL has hedged for approximately 83% of its fuel consumption for the remainder of 2019, at an average cost of US$61.0 and 66% of its fuel consumption 2020, at an average cost of US$61.5

Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (www.voegol.com.br): Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

