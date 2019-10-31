GOL Reviews Financial Outlook

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, reviews its financial outlook for 2019 and 2020. Guidance is adjusted to reflect higher passenger revenues, lower loyalty program revenues, higher cash flows, lower interest expense, variations in oil prices and exchange rates, and adjustments to fleet and network plans.

The Company's guidance highlights key metrics which impact financial results and drive long-term shareholder value. GOL provides forward-looking information that is focused on the main metrics the Company uses to measure business performance. These indicators are useful for investors and analysts who project GOL's results.

Financial Outlook 2019E

2020E (Consolidated, IFRS) Previous Revised

Previous Revised Total fleet (average) 125 to 127 ~126

131 to 136 134 to 139 Total operational fleet (average) 119 119

127 127 ASKs, System (% change) 9 to 11 ~9

6 to 8 7 to 9 - Domestic 5 to 6 ~5

5 to 6 6 to 9 - International 35 to 40 ~30

15 to 25 15 to 20 Seats, System (% change) 8 to 9 ~8

5 to 7 6 to 8 Departures, System (% change) 6 to 7 ~6

5 to 7 6 to 8 Average load factor (%) 79 to 81 ~81

80 to 82 80 to 82 Ancillary revenues, net1 (R$ bn) ~1.2 ~1.1

~1.3 ~1.1 Total net revenues (R$ billion) ~13.5 ~13.7

~15.5 ~15.5 Non-fuel CASK2 (R$ cents) ~14 ~14.5

~14 ~14 Fuel liters consumed (mm) ~1,500 ~1,500

~1,600 ~1,600 Fuel price (R$/liter) ~2.9 ~2.9

~3.1 ~3.0 EBITDA margin2 (%) ~28 ~29

~29 ~30 EBIT margin2 (%) ~18 ~17

~19 ~19 Net financial expense3 (R$ bn) ~1.2 ~1.2

~1.2 ~0.9 Pre-tax margin3 (%) ~10 ~7

~12 ~13 Effective income tax rate (%) ~22 ~20

~22 ~15 Minority interest4 (R$ mm) ~293 ~290

~320 ~311 Capex, net (R$ mm) ~700 ~700

~650 ~650 Aircraft Aquisition5 (R$ mm) - -

- ~600 Net Debt6 / EBITDA (x) ~2.8x ~2.7x

~2.4x ~2.4x Fully-diluted shares out.7 (mm) 391 391

391 391 EPS, fully diluted (R$) 1.40 to 1.70 ~0.90

2.00 to 2.50 2.80 to 3.30 Fully-diluted ADS out. 7 (mm) 195.5 195.5

195.5 195.5 EPADS, fully diluted (US$) 0.80 to 0.95 ~0.45

1.20 to 1.50 1.40 to 1.65

(1) Cargo, loyalty, buy-on-board and other ancillary revenues; (2) Recurring; (3) Excluding currency gains and losses and Unrealized losses on Exchangeable Senior Notes; (4) Source: average of analyst estimates reported on Bloomberg; (5) Gross PDPs; (6) Excluding perpetual bonds; (7) Includes stock option exercises that may be issued from the stock option program and related to Exchangeable Senior Notes.

The current guidance may be adjusted in order to incorporate the evolution of GOL's operating and financial performance and any eventual changes to the Brazilian economy and GOL's broader economic environment, including variations in economic growth, interest rates, exchange rates, and international oil price trends. GOL has hedged for approximately 83% of its fuel consumption for the remainder of 2019, at an average cost of US$61.0 and 66% of its fuel consumption 2020, at an average cost of US$61.5.

