Golabs G1 Humanoid Robot Scores a Viral Moment with the Dallas Mavericks

The visit brought cutting-edge robotics into the sporting spotlight and captured widespread attention across social platforms.

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golabs, a pioneer in advanced robotics, is thrilled to announce a standout viral moment featuring its G1 Humanoid Robot engaging with the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. The G1, known for its fluid mobility and dextrous design, toured the Mavericks' practice facility while interacting with players and staff. Dressed in a custom Mavericks jersey, the humanoid showcased its flexibility and charming personality.

G1 Humanoid Robot

A highlight of the visit came when Mavericks star Kyrie Irving attempted to playfully fight the G1, resulting in a lighthearted interaction that quickly spread across social media and sparked global conversations about robotics, sports culture, and the future of human-machine collaboration. The moment underscored the G1's design as an engaging ambassador of robotics for broad audiences.

Built with advanced 3D perception sensors, high-degree articulated joints, and responsive AI motion control, the G1 embodies Golabs' commitment to accessible, engaging, and capable humanoid robotics. Designed for education, marketing, security, and companionship, the G1 continues to make headlines worldwide as an approachable yet sophisticated platform for next-generation human-robot interaction.

For more information about Golabs and the G1 Humanoid Robot, visit www.golabs.com

About Golabs

Golabs is a leading provider of robotics solutions focused on bringing advanced humanoid and mobile robots to market for research, education, and public engagement. With a mission to bridge innovation and real-world application, Golabs supports partners across industries in deploying robotics that inspire, engage, and perform.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Golabs