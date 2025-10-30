Gold & Silver Surge in 2025 - Newport Gold Group Simplifies Precious Metals Investing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With gold prices surpassing $4,000 per ounce in 2025, Newport Gold Group, a new leader in the precious metals industry, proudly announces its nationwide launch from Calabasas, California. Founded by Cody T. Weselis, an experienced professional who served as Senior Account Executive and Sr. Director at leading precious metals firms, Newport Gold Group is dedicated to helping customers acquire physical gold and silver with clarity, trust, and competitive pricing.

Gold has long been recognized for its potential to enhance portfolio diversification, thanks to its minimal correlation with traditional investments like equities and fixed-income securities. As a reliable "store of value," it can play a key role in reducing exposure to risks amid fluctuating markets, global tensions, and economic downturns—factors that likely contributed to its notable price increase earlier this year. Furthermore, gold often functions as an effective safeguard against rising prices, with historical data showing a tendency for its value to climb when the U.S. dollar depreciates. In this thriving precious metals market, Newport Gold Group stands out by prioritizing education over high-pressure sales. "I saw a need to make gold and silver investing accessible and transparent," says Cody, Founder and CEO. "We empower everyone—from first-time buyers to seasoned investors—to diversify their portfolios with confidence."

Our Mission

Newport Gold Group provides clear education and support to help clients diversify with physical gold and silver, whether in an IRA stored at an IRS-approved depository or safely at home. In today's economy, we are committed to guiding investors of all levels to understand precious metals as a strategic tool for wealth protection. The company offers bullion, coins, and IRA-eligible metals with transparent details on authenticity, purity, and secure storage, ensuring fast, reliable delivery nationwide. Cody's expertise guarantees a seamless experience.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and committed to exceptional customer satisfaction, Newport Gold Group builds trust through free educational resources. Download our free gold investing guide at www.newportgold.group/information-guide or call (844) 202-4937 for a complimentary consultation.

Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Consult a licensed financial advisor for investment decisions.

About Newport Gold Group

Based in Calabasas, CA, Newport Gold Group provides transparent, accessible physical gold and silver investments nationwide. Learn more or download our free guide at www.newportgold.group/information-guide or call (844) 202-4937.

SOURCE Newport Gold Group