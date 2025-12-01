Newport Gold Group: Gold & Silver Hit New Highs in 2025 as U.S. Debt Surpasses $38 Trillion

Five turbulent years push investors back toward safe-haven assets

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold has reached repeated all-time highs in 2025, coinciding with the U.S. national debt surpassing $38 trillion and equity markets trading at some of the richest valuations in history. The metal has outperformed most major asset classes over the past five years, a period marked by economic shocks and rapid technological change.

Analysts point to a series of destabilizing events—pandemic shutdowns, supply-chain disruptions, regional bank failures, heightened election volatility, and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, as factors prompting institutions and individuals to revisit gold's role as a store of value.

Key moments over the past five years include:

2020: Global lockdowns and unprecedented fiscal stimulus

Global lockdowns and unprecedented fiscal stimulus 2021–2022: The highest inflation in 40 years and the fastest Federal Reserve tightening cycle on record

The highest inflation in 40 years and the fastest Federal Reserve tightening cycle on record 2023: The most rapid regional banking crisis since 2008

The most rapid regional banking crisis since 2008 2024–2025: Historic market concentration in a small group of AI-related stocks alongside broad layoffs in multiple sectors.

Prominent financial leaders have also weighed in publicly. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio has warned of a potential "debt-induced heart attack" in the monetary system, while JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in October that gold could "easily" trade between $5,000 and $10,000 per ounce. Major institutions including Morgan Stanley and BlackRock have described the traditional 60/40 portfolio as increasingly challenged in the current environment.

"Gold has historically provided stability during periods of monetary expansion and uncertainty," said Cody Weselis, founder of Newport Gold Group. "Investors today are navigating pressures not seen in decades, and many are reassessing the role physical precious metals can play."

Key Data Points

Central banks purchased a record 1,037 tons of gold in 2024 (World Gold Council)

of gold in 2024 (World Gold Council) Gold has gained approximately +1,320% from Jan. 1, 2000 to Nov. 28, 2025, compared with roughly +600% for the S&P 500 total return

from Jan. 1, 2000 to Nov. 28, 2025, compared with roughly for the S&P 500 total return The U.S. dollar has lost more than 18% of its purchasing power since 2020 (BLS CPI)

of its purchasing power since 2020 (BLS CPI) U.S. national debt has risen from $23 trillion pre-pandemic to over $38 trillion today.

Weselis added that interest in physical gold and silver has increased as more investors look for transparent, insured ways to diversify outside of traditional financial markets.

Newport Gold Group does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. Individuals should consult their own licensed professionals before making financial decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About Newport Gold Group

Newport Gold Group is a nationally recognized precious metals dealer headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company provides access to physical gold and silver and ships fully insured products directly to clients in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.newportgoldgroup.com or call (844) 202-4937.

Media Contact

Derek Davies

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Newport Gold Group