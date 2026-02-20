Gold Coast Health Plan Launches Second Year of Grants to Fund Community‑Driven Solutions to Safeguard Medi-Cal Coverage

Grant program to provide one-year awards of up to $400,000 to turn bold ideas into lasting impact

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Coast Health Plan (GCHP) today announced that applications are now open for the second year of its Resilience, Innovation, Sustainability & Equity (RISE) Grant Program. GCHP will award one-year grants of up to $400,000 to help providers and community-based organizations support Medi-Cal members in navigating federal changes to coverage requirements.

Starting this year, Medi-Cal members are facing new eligibility requirements, which will expand next year and in the coming years. GCHP is using this year's RISE Grant Program to help members understand the new rules, renew their coverage on time, and connect to qualifying jobs, training, or volunteer opportunities to fulfill requirements.

"We want to help every one of our eligible members keep their coverage," said Dr. Felix Nuñez, GCHP's chief executive officer. "Through this grant program, we are investing in the health care providers, nonprofits, and community groups that are best positioned to reach members early and help them navigate what's coming – including connecting them with appropriate resources if they no longer meet eligibility requirements."

The RISE Grant is open to hospitals, health systems, service providers, and community-based organizations that are supporting Medi-Cal members to understand, navigate, and comply with evolving Medicaid eligibility, work, and community engagement requirements. Projects may include:

Outreach and reminders — by text, phone, clinic visit, or community event — to help members renew their coverage and avoid losing it.

Hands-on help with re-enrollment applications.

Support for completing renewal steps.

Navigation services that are culturally and linguistically accessible to connect members with qualifying work, training, education, or volunteer programs

"The organizations we funded in the inaugural RISE program are already making a difference in how members access care," said Erik Cho, GCHP's chief policy and program officer. "This second year of funding lets us build on that work by helping our community get ready for changes that could affect coverage for thousands of Ventura County residents."

Applications opened Feb. 18, 2026, and close April 15, 2026. Grant awards will be announced on June 1, 2026. The grant period runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

GCHP and its grant partner, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), will host two informational webinars to walk through the funding opportunity, application process, and timeline:

Feb. 25, 2026, at 1 p.m.: Register here

March 10, 2026, at 11 a.m.: Register here

For more information or to apply, visit: www.goldcoasthealthplan.org/community/grants/provider-grants-program/.

About Gold Coast Health Plan

Gold Coast Health Plan proudly serves about 230,000 Medi-Cal members in Ventura County through its network of primary care physicians, specialists, behavioral health providers and hospitals. Since it was founded in 2011, Gold Coast Health Plan has been committed to providing access to high-quality care and improving the health of its members, which include 1 in 3 county residents, 1 in 6 seniors, and 1 in 2 children up to the age of 5. To learn more, visit: www.goldcoasthealthplan.org.

SOURCE Gold Coast Health Plan