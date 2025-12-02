Gold Coast Health Plan Member Information Potentially Exposed in Data Breach

540 members impacted by a cyberattack that targeted a contracted vendor of the health plan



CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Coast Health Plan (GCHP) recently discovered that one of its contracted business partners suffered a cyberattack that resulted in the potential disclosure of member information to an unauthorized third party.

Conduent Business Solutions, a longtime administrative services vendor for GCHP, reported that the cyberattack compromised a single employee's email account, permitting the attacker to gain access to some files between Oct. 21, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2025. Upon discovery of the incident on Jan. 13, 2025, Conduent immediately safeguarded its systems and started an investigation. Conduent notified law enforcement of the incident and engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to assess the potential disclosure of protected health information.

The months-long forensic investigation determined recently that the compromised system potentially exposed the information of 540 GCHP members. The information included member names, health plan identification numbers, dates of medical services, costs of services, and claim numbers. Social security numbers and financial information were neither accessed nor disclosed. GCHP is not aware of any misuse or attempted misuse of the information.

"We deeply regret that the private information of some our members was possibly exposed during this cyberattack," said Robert Franco, GCHP's chief compliance officer. "We are working closely with Conduent to ensure the necessary safeguards are in place to prevent a future breach."

GCHP has mailed letters to the members affected by this data breach. They are advised to review their credit reports for any medical bills they do not recognize. Reports can be ordered from the three credit reporting agencies for free each year by calling 1-877-322-8228 or going to the Annual Credit Report website at www.annualcreditreport.com.

Members with questions may call the GCHP Member Services Team at 1-888-301-1228, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week from Oct. 1 through March 31, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday from April 1 through Sept. 30 (except some holidays).

About Gold Coast Health Plan

Gold Coast Health Plan proudly serves about 240,000 Medi-Cal members in Ventura County through its network of primary care physicians, specialists, behavioral health providers and hospitals. Since its founding in 2011, Gold Coast Health Plan has been committed to providing access to high-quality care and improving its members' health, including 1 in 3 county residents, 1 in 6 seniors, and 1 in 2 children under the age of 5. To learn more, visit: www.goldcoasthealthplan.org.

