Gold Data Deploys a State-of-the-Art Fiber Network in Mexico

Gold Data continues expansion in the Americas with initial $10mil investment to deploy fiber network throughout Mexico. Tweet this

Gold Data spent the last 16 months upgrading its network to the highest U.S. standards and reinventing itself to meet the challenges of the new world. Through re-designing its whole infrastructure into a state-of-the-art multi-media transport-oriented fiber network, Gold Data can now offer customers a flexible, cost-effective, high quality and low-latency end-to-end solution for all of their data, video, audio and media transport needs.

Based on this new and advanced capability, Gold Data's network, which remains fully owned and operated by its private investors and partners, is now ready for the next phase of its evolution, which aims to deliver end-to-end agile connectivity to Latin American and global enterprise and carrier customers.

The Mexico expansion project is only the first step in this new era of extensive growth, with expected privately funded investments of US$100 million by 2023. This growth strategy will capitalize on the company's consolidated network to better serve in-region customers or global partners wanting to address the fast-growing Latin American communication and media markets.

"We are very enthusiastic about Gold Data's amazing growth over the years and are excited about the opportunity to expand into Mexico to offer our innovative solutions," states Renato Tradardi, CEO at Gold Data. "I would like to thank all of our clients, employees and friends who have supported us and believed in our projects over the past 20 years."

Through this evolution and expansion, Gold Data aims to support its customers in these challenging times, so they can take advantage of all solutions and options available to make their operation as agile and efficient as their customers expect them to be. In effect helping them connect the digital world throughout the Americas.

About Gold Data

Gold Data was founded in 2000 by its current CEO, with the clear mission to offer reliable and personalized connectivity solutions to multinational corporations and global carriers. Today, the company provides direct connectivity through the Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 PoPs, 76 data centers with presence in 11 countries. Visit www.golddata.net for more information.

Gold Data

Press Relations

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

1-866-695-3629 ext. 6

[email protected]

SOURCE Gold Data

Related Links

https://golddata.net

