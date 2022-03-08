Gold Nanorods Market to Record 8.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Rising Demand from the Medical Industry for Cancer Treatment to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics | Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global gold nanorods market growth is the rising demand from the medical industry for cancer treatment as these are used in the photothermal heating process in which absorbed light is converted into heat. Gold nanorods find their applications as optical materials in optical tomography, which is used in medical imaging research. The product is also used in the biomedical industry for detection, imaging, hyperthermia, drug delivery, gene delivery, and biocatalysts. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities on gold nanorods for their applications as anticancer drugs further create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years. Therefore, due to the aforementioned factors, the product demand is expected to increase from the medical and healthcare sector, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global gold nanorods market growth is the fluctuations in the prices of gold. At times, when inflation remains high over a longer period, gold becomes a tool to hedge against inflationary conditions. This pushes gold prices higher in the inflationary period. Moreover, gold nanoparticles have an inert interface that is easy to be conjugated with functional moieties, such as chemotherapeutic drugs, which makes gold nanoparticles a multifunctional material in partial thromboplastin time (PTT) field. In particular, due to the finely tunable near-infrared (NIR)-absorption band, gold nanorods have been widely investigated and used as PTT agents and in the trigger-controlled release of chemical drugs. Thus, the continuous fluctuation in the price of gold is projected to hamper the growth of the market in focus in the forecast years.

Company Profiles

The gold nanorods market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D activities to compete in the market. The gold nanorods market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including American Elements, CD Bioparticles, Cytodiagnostics Inc., Merck KGaA, nanoComposix, NanoHybrids Inc., Nanopartz Inc., Sona Nanotech Inc., and Strem Chemicals Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the gold nanorods market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the market is classified as medical, diagnostics, electronics, and others.

The gold nanorods market share growth by the medical segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the non-toxic nature and ability of gold nanorods to scatter and absorb light, due to which they are used in the biomedical industry in imaging and cancer therapy.

the market is classified as medical, diagnostics, electronics, and others. The gold nanorods market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the non-toxic nature and ability of gold nanorods to scatter and absorb light, due to which they are used in the biomedical industry in imaging and cancer therapy. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America .

North America will have the largest share of the market. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for gold nanorods in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , MEA, and South America. The significant increase in the demand for gold nanorods owing to major applications in sensing, medical & healthcare, and the electronics industry will facilitate the gold nanorods market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Gold Nanorods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 262.96 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Elements, CD Bioparticles, Cytodiagnostics Inc., Merck KGaA, nanoComposix, NanoHybrids Inc., Nanopartz Inc., Sona Nanotech Inc., and Strem Chemicals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

