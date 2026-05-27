Gold Novo Presents a Layering Growth Framework for DTC Jewelry Brands

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layering sells more jewelry. That's the simple thesis behind Gold Novo's new growth framework for DTC brands. The fine jewelry wholesaler and manufacturer says brands that design pieces to be worn and bought together — rather than standalone — see higher transaction values and stronger customer retention.

The harder question for most brands isn't whether to embrace layering — it's how to build a product line that makes layering feel intuitive to the customer.

At Gold Novo, solid gold craftsmanship begins with precision. From melting and casting to welding, chain making, assembly, and final inspection, every step is carefully controlled. Skilled hands and advanced machinery work together to shape each detail, ensuring consistent quality, refined finishing, and lasting beauty in every piece. Speed Speed

(I) Necklace Layering: The Three-Tier Formula

Gold Novo's necklace layering framework centers on a sequencing principle the company calls the Short–Short–Long rule: two shorter chains establish a close-to-neck structure, while a longer Y-chain or U-chain creates visual depth and movement in the final layer.

Developed around a DIY Medallion concept, this formula also creates a clear upgrade path from accessible entry styles to higher-value luxury combinations. Brands can scale the assortment across four key dimensions:

–Chain options — from standard links to specialty weaves including rope, Venetian, and Cuban

–Clasp options — from basic closures to design-forward hardware exclusive to premium lines

–Pendant scale — from lightweight accent pieces to statement center stones

–Material tier — from semi-precious stones or plain metal, through pavé detailing, to single large-carat fine gem settings

The framework gives DTC brands a coherent product matrix that serves different consumer segments while creating a clearer path to higher-value layered purchases.

(II) Ear Layering: Building the Complete Ear Look

Ear layering represents one of the highest-growth opportunities in the current market. Gold Novo has developed a design system around the season's defining motif — the tennis chain — integrating it into three-component ear looks built around stud, ear cuff, and chain.

According to Gold Novo's internal market observations, brands applying this structure have reported per-customer spend increases of 30 percent or more. Gold Novo's design principles for ear layering are grounded in visual balance:

–No more than two stone shapes within a single look, to prevent visual competition

–Statement pieces paired with small studs to offset weight and maintain everyday wearability

–Fully-paved styles balanced with clean metal basics, making the look work for more occasions

(III) Sell in Pieces. Wear as a Set.

The concept is simple: every piece in a layered assortment should work on its own — but look best together.

Gold Novo's commercial approach is built on modular separability: every layered assortment is designed to look complete as a full set, while each piece can also stand on its own or be removed without disrupting the overall styling.

This allows retail teams to present the same product configuration across multiple price thresholds — two pieces for budget-conscious shoppers, three for mid-range, the full set for aspirational customers.

The second commercial driver is what Gold Novo calls stone-shape extension logic: by anchoring a product series to a consistent stone shape, brands create a natural bridge between earrings and necklaces. A customer who buys the earring is already primed for the coordinating necklace — turning a single transaction into the start of a longer purchasing relationship.

(IV) One Framework, Four Entry Points

Gold Novo doesn't offer a one-size-fits-all solution. Depending on where a brand sits in the market, the entry point looks different:

Piercing specialists get bold, theme-driven layering sets that become a signature part of their brand identity

get bold, theme-driven layering sets that become a signature part of their brand identity Brands new to layering start with familiar shapes — rounds and teardrops — then step up with bezel or invisible settings to push the price point

start with familiar shapes — rounds and teardrops — then step up with bezel or invisible settings to push the price point Traditional jewelers can layer without overhauling their floor: the assortment is built to sit alongside large-carat and natural stone pieces they already carry

can layer without overhauling their floor: the assortment is built to sit alongside large-carat and natural stone pieces they already carry Fashion brands get high-design, premium combinations that resonate with the younger, trend-aware customer they're already serving

(V) From Manufacturer to Growth Partner

Gold Novo is committed to working with DTC brands on the full layering growth playbook — from assortment logic and product matrix development through to display and selling strategy.

Retailers, DTC brands, and buyers are invited to visit Gold Novo at Booth 20113 during JCK Las Vegas 2026 to explore how layering can become a more scalable growth engine for fine jewelry retail.

Buyers are also welcome to register on Gold Novo's official website ahead of the show to explore available styles and view pricing details.

CONTACT:

Gold Novo

[email protected]

SOURCE Gold Novo