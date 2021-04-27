GoldConnect Unveils its New Breakthrough Pricing & Engagement Platform Specific to the LATAM Region

LatamConnect will roll out during Capacity LATAM and GoldConnect customers will have exclusive access to the platform. Tweet this

"With this level of commercial automation, GoldConnect will enable our customers to complete projects in LATAM faster than ever," said Jeremy Villalobos, COO of GoldConnect. "The enhanced platform algorithm can process extensive data for more than 40 million locations in Latin America. LatamConnect removes boundaries and opens endless possibilities not only for us but also for our customers."

LatamConnect will enhance the overall customer experience. Customers will receive secure access to a service delivery module, which allows them the ability to immediately track their custom installation details, processes, and job status for site surveys, infrastructure deployments, equipment installations, and service configurations. This cutting-edge approach takes a proactive attitude towards their disruptive and innovative partnership proposals.

While there are similar platforms in the U.S. and Europe, there has not been one that extensively encompasses the LATAM region. In addition, while other platforms may cover their own infrastructure, they may not include off-net or third-party providers. GoldConnect incorporates its own network plus an additional 87 carriers in the region.

"The biggest achievement with LatamConnect is the time savings for our customers. LATAM is well known in the industry for being a complicated region for gathering pricing and technical information. Our advanced platform will help cut through that wait time," said Justo Valladares, CEO of GoldConnect.

GoldConnect is a leading telecommunications provider with a presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean. With more than 20 years of delivering network solutions to corporate clients and global carriers, GoldConnect relies on its fully owned award-winning network infrastructure and extensive partnerships to provide Network Solutions, Cloud Connection, Network Security and Data Center services in more than 33 countries in the region. For more information, please visit www.goldconnect.com.

