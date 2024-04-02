Golden 1 Center Partners with Boldyn Networks to Elevate 5G Fan Experience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Golden 1 Center announced Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a world leader in cutting-edge connectivity solutions, will be implementing 5G upgrades to the arena. Boldyn will upgrade, operate, and monitor the distributed antenna system (DAS) that supports wireless connectivity at the arena, helping to deliver transformational event experiences and streamlined operations to benefit fans, visitors, staff, and vendors.

"We are excited to partner with Boldyn to enhance our connectivity and elevate the fan experience at Golden 1 Center," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operation John Rinehart. "From streamlined ticketing to seamless in-seat ordering and cutting-edge AR/VR opportunities, this partnership will ensure the arena remains at the forefront of advancing technology."

"Providing fans with a seamless experience at a live event requires fast, reliable connectivity and when you're the Team of the Year and recognized for innovation, the expectations are that much higher," said Boldyn Networks-US CEO Christos Karmis. "Boldyn and the Sacramento Kings both believe in pushing the boundaries for events. That comes with delivering a fan connectivity experience like no other. Our next generation 5G venue infrastructure will provide unparalleled access to advanced technologies that will help the Sacramento Kings, and their fans, take their game to the next level."

Boldyn's DAS network will support all 5G spectrum bands and major wireless carriers, providing a seamless and high-quality mobile connection throughout the venue. The connectivity will enable expanded digital initiatives, improve venue operations, and enhance communications capabilities for fans, and staff alike.

Boldyn Networks' US business continues to make a mark in the sports and entertainment sector, with over 300 venues worldwide leveraging their state-of-the-art shared infrastructure technology.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of seven leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises to smart cities, next-generation, and bespoke private networks, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today. Learn more at: Boldyn.com

