Golden 1 Credit Union Announces 55 Nonprofits Selected for 2026 - 2027 Community Grant Program Funding

Biennial program supports nonprofits driving education, entrepreneurship, and community impact across California

Golden 1 Credit Union awarded 55 nonprofit organizations across the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys with two-year grants totaling $1.5 million.

Nonprofits supporting indicators of financial well-being, such as educational attainment, access to career pathways and entrepreneurship for young adults, were selected.

Since 2013, Golden 1 has awarded more than $6 million to nonprofits in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys through its Community Grant Program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) is proud to announce 55 nonprofits in California as recipients of its 2026-2027 Community Grant Program. The biennial program will award $1.5 million over two years to selected nonprofits in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys that support educational attainment, access to career pathways, and entrepreneurship for young adults.

Golden 1's Community Grant Program is grounded in research linking youth academic and career success to healthier, more financially resilient communities. Through this program, Golden 1 provides critical funding to regional nonprofits that promote education, empower youth to discover career pathways, foster entrepreneurship, and strengthen local communities.

"Golden 1 is proud to support organizations throughout the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys that are creating lasting change in our communities," said Erica Taylor, Senior Vice President of Community Impact and Public Relations Officer for Golden 1 Credit Union. "Nonprofits play an essential role in strengthening California's diverse communities, and we look forward to seeing the important work these grantees will accomplish over the next two years to help ensure brighter futures for all Californians."

Golden 1's Community Grant Program has awarded more than $6 million in funding to nonprofits in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys since its launch in 2013. Applicants for the 2026-2027 program were evaluated on their alignment with Golden 1's vision to enhance the financial well‑being of Californians, along with other key selection criteria. In addition to funding, Golden 1 works to connect grantees with one another to foster collaborative relationships that collectively amplify their impact in the communities they serve.

For a full list of grant recipients and more information about Golden 1's Community Grant Program, visit golden1.com/community-grants. The next application period for the Community Grant Program will open in fall 2027.

ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION

With more than $21 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

SOURCE GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION