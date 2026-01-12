Golden 1 Credit Union Recognized for Business Excellence and Exceptional Workplace Culture

California's Golden 1 earned more than 10 top distinctions in 2025 from industry leaders including American Banker, Forbes, and TIME 

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) today announced it received more than 10 national distinctions for business and workplace excellence in 2025. These awards highlight Golden 1's best-in-class service and underscore its ongoing commitment to community vitality and long-term success.

"Being nationally recognized across prestigious categories is an honor that reflects our dedication to the members who inspire us every day," said Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1 Credit Union. "As a purpose-driven organization, we remain committed to fostering a culture that supports employees while delivering exceptional financial services to our members. These recognitions celebrate the collective efforts that empower our employees, our members, and the communities we proudly serve."

Golden 1's national accolades for 2025 included highlights such as:

Business Excellence

  • America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2025, Forbes – Recognized credit unions that delivered strong member experiences and served their local communities with excellence. This marked the second consecutive year Golden 1 has earned this honor and placed the organization among just twelve California credit unions recognized statewide.

  • America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2025, TIME – Honored mid-sized U.S. companies demonstrating strong employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and transparency. Golden 1 was the only credit union recognized.

Workplace Culture

