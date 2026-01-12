Golden 1 Credit Union Recognized for Business Excellence and Exceptional Workplace Culture

News provided byGOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION
California's Golden 1 earned more than 10 top distinctions in 2025 from industry leaders including American Banker, Forbes, and TIME
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) today announced it received more than 10 national distinctions for business and workplace excellence in 2025. These awards highlight Golden 1's best-in-class service and underscore its ongoing commitment to community vitality and long-term success.
"Being nationally recognized across prestigious categories is an honor that reflects our dedication to the members who inspire us every day," said Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1 Credit Union. "As a purpose-driven organization, we remain committed to fostering a culture that supports employees while delivering exceptional financial services to our members. These recognitions celebrate the collective efforts that empower our employees, our members, and the communities we proudly serve."
Golden 1's national accolades for 2025 included highlights such as:
Business Excellence
- America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2025, Forbes – Recognized credit unions that delivered strong member experiences and served their local communities with excellence. This marked the second consecutive year Golden 1 has earned this honor and placed the organization among just twelve California credit unions recognized statewide.
- America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2025, TIME – Honored mid-sized U.S. companies demonstrating strong employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and transparency. Golden 1 was the only credit union recognized.
Workplace Culture
- Best Credit Unions to Work For 2025, American Banker – Based on employee feedback about workplace culture, leadership, and benefits. This marked the fifth consecutive year Golden 1 received this recognition, underscoring the organization's commitment to employee satisfaction and well‑being.
- 2025 Best Places to Work for Women, Best Companies Group – Celebrated employers that led in equity, opportunity, and support for women in the workplace.
- America's Best Midsize Employers 2025, Forbes – Highlighted companies most highly rated by their employees. Golden 1 was among just three credit unions honored nationwide.
- America's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025, Forbes – Recognized organizations excelling in fairness, inclusivity, and employee satisfaction. Golden 1 was one of just two credit unions recognized nationwide.
- America's Best Employers for Women 2025, Forbes – Honored employers with strong leadership pathways and equitable workplace practices. This marked the second consecutive year Golden 1 was honored.
- America's Dream Employers 2026, Forbes – Identified organizations offering strong compensation, purpose-driven work, and flexibility.
- 2025 Well Workplace Award, Wellness Alliance – Acknowledged organizations deeply committed to employee health and well-being.
ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION
With more than $21 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California, and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.
