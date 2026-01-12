Golden 1 Credit Union Recognized for Business Excellence and Exceptional Workplace Culture

California's Golden 1 earned more than 10 top distinctions in 2025 from industry leaders including American Banker, Forbes, and TIME

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union ( Golden 1 ) today announced it received more than 10 national distinctions for business and workplace excellence in 2025. These awards highlight Golden 1's best-in-class service and underscore its ongoing commitment to community vitality and long-term success.

"Being nationally recognized across prestigious categories is an honor that reflects our dedication to the members who inspire us every day," said Donna Bland, president and CEO of Golden 1 Credit Union. "As a purpose-driven organization, we remain committed to fostering a culture that supports employees while delivering exceptional financial services to our members. These recognitions celebrate the collective efforts that empower our employees, our members, and the communities we proudly serve."

Golden 1's national accolades for 2025 included highlights such as:

Business Excellence

America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2025, Forbes – Recognized credit unions that delivered strong member experiences and served their local communities with excellence. This marked the second consecutive year Golden 1 has earned this honor and placed the organization among just twelve California credit unions recognized statewide.





– Recognized credit unions that delivered strong member experiences and served their local communities with excellence. This marked the second consecutive year Golden 1 has earned this honor and placed the organization among just twelve California credit unions recognized statewide. America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2025, TIME – Honored mid-sized U.S. companies demonstrating strong employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and transparency. Golden 1 was the only credit union recognized.

Workplace Culture

ABOUT GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION

With more than $21 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California, and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

SOURCE GOLDEN 1 CREDIT UNION