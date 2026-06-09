Golden Analytics Secures $14 Million Seed Extension

Insight Partners joins NEA and Madrona as Golden Analytics launches public beta following significant early demand

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Analytics, the AI-native analytics platform built to make everyone extraordinary with data, today announced a $14 million seed extension led by Insight Partners, bringing total seed funding to $21 million. The round follows significant early demand for the Bellevue-based company since its April launch from stealth, backed by NEA and Madrona, and coincides with its public beta launch.

Nearly 1,000 companies have requested early access to Golden Analytics in the weeks since launch, reflecting the demand for a new generation of analytics built for the AI era. Golden's offerings instantly surface insight, patterns, and visualizations the moment users connect their data.

"Our early design partners tell us Golden is faster, more flexible, and more empowering than anything they've used," said Francois Ajenstat, Founder and CEO, Golden Analytics. "We're hearing from companies of every size and across every industry who are ready for a new generation of analytics built for the AI age, from the ground up."

Companies already working with Golden are beginning to see the impact of an AI-native approach to analytics.

"At Carta, we analyze a proprietary data set of more than $1.2T in investments to deliver insights to the private markets. As AI reshapes how people access data, we evaluated our legacy stack against AI-native tools looking for faster, deeper analysis without compromising the integrity of our customers' data," said Ashley Neville, Director of Insights, Carta. "Golden gave us the confidence to move on from legacy contracts. I can't wait for our audience to see the new interactive capabilities we're adding to the Data Desk."

Insight Partners has backed category-defining data companies for over two decades. Their decision to lead this extension reflects a view that the market is headed toward an inflection point, and that Golden's architecture is well-positioned to lead it.

"Business intelligence is one of the most critical and entrenched categories in enterprise software, yet BI tools have followed the same playbook for decades," said Ganesh Bell, Managing Director, Insight Partners. "Rather than retrofit AI onto a legacy product, Golden Analytics is rethinking the blueprint entirely, starting from first principles. Francois and his team combine category expertise with the willingness to start from scratch. We look forward to partnering with them as they scale this next chapter, set to redefine a category ripe for transformation."

Golden Analytics is an AI-native analytics workspace where AI works directly on the data itself, rather than as a feature added to an older architecture. It connects to existing data sources – cloud warehouses such as Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift, alongside files like Google Sheets and CSVs – surfaces patterns and insights automatically, and gives every user, whatever their technical background, a path from raw data to a finished analysis in one session.

Golden Analytics is now available in public beta. Sign-up for early access at www.goldenanalytics.com.

About Golden Analytics

Golden Analytics is an AI-native analytics platform that instantly surfaces insights, patterns, and visualizations the moment you connect your data — eliminating the blank-screen frustration of traditional tools. Built around a unique "slider of autonomy," it lets users choose exactly how much AI assistance they want, from fully manual exploration to fully automated dashboard creation, while always staying in control. Golden is backed by NEA, Madrona, and Insight Partners. Learn more at www.goldenanalytics.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

SOURCE Golden Analytics