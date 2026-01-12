Golden Arrow Confirms Near-Surface Gold Zone with Trench Results including 76.7m @ 1.01 g/t Au at Noemi Gold Target, San Pietro Project, Chile

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the recent trenching program that tested the extents of the structurally-hosted gold system identified at the Noemi target, San Pietro IOCG Project, Chile. Trenching was conducted in two areas spanning more than three kilometres north to south along the structural trend (Figure 1) and all but one of the twenty trenches returned significant gold intervals (see Table 1). Results from 17 trenches across the gold-bearing structural zone to the south are summarized in Figure 2 and the three trenches in the zone to the north are shown in Figure 3. Highlights include:

Trenches 11 through 16 span 380 metres of strike and up to 76.7 metres width at the south end of the main breccia vein system in the south zone (Figure 2), and all returned intervals of greater than 1 g/t Au over more than 10 metres, including: 38.7 m @ 1.44 g/t Au including 22.5 m @ 2.24 g/t Au (Trench 16) 73.4 m @ 0.87 g/t Au including 20.2 m @ 2.09 g/t Au (Trench 15) 76.7 m @ 1.01 g/t Au including 26.6 m @ 1.65 g/t Au (Trench 14) 32.9 m @ 0.91 g/t Au including 20.2 m @ 1.10 g/t Au (Trench 13) 34.7 m @ 1.10 g/t Au and 23.9 m @ 0.21 g/t Au (Trench 12) 92.2 m @ 0.30 g/t Au including 12.4 m @ 1.07 g/t Au (Trench 11)



The system remains open for expansion. Trenches were opened across the north-south oriented structures, and many were mineralized at the east or west extents, suggesting mineralization may continue in these directions. The main breccia vein system in the south zone is mapped for approximately 1 kilometre (see Figure 2) and is believed to continue below cover to the north and south. Attempts to reach the structure below the cover 60 metres north of Trench 1 were not successful using the trench excavator due to the depth of the gravels. However, the north zone (see Figure 3) is thought to be a continuation of the same system as seen in the south zone, and between the north and south zone trenches is an historic pit (Florencia Mine) that is believed to have been used to recover gold from a similarly-oriented structure (see Figure 3).

Brian McEwen, Golden Arrow VP Exploration and Development stated, "The potential of the Noemi gold target just continues to grow, and it is shaping up to be a very interesting opportunity. These are impressive widths over a considerable strike length with mineralization starting at surface. In fact, many of the trenches were started or finished in mineralization, so mineralized widths are potentially greater than reported here. This could represent the discovery of an attractive near surface bulk mineable gold target that we can build on with our on-going exploration at our three other gold targets. The Company is currently planning a drill program at Noemi as part of the next phase of drilling at San Pietro that will also target advancing our Rincones-Colla IOCG deposit. In the meantime, we look forward to the results from the rest of the surface samples at the other gold targets and continue our work to prove the multi-deposit potential of this project."

Gold Exploration Program Details

The Noemi target area covers roughly a 2 kilometre by 3 kilometre area located approximately 7 kilometres south of the Rincones copper-gold-iron-cobalt resource area. The main geological units mapped in the Noemi area are fine grained andesites, tuffs and volcaniclastic rocks intruded by a micro-diorite with some areas of substantial gravel cover, with many areas of similarity to Rincones and prospectivity for similar mineralization.

In addition, a significant gold target exists within the Noemi area. It is characterized by an earlier stage alteration assemblage associated with a north-south structural system with veins, breccias, and fractured zones containing tourmaline, quartz, carbonates, and barite in oxidized zones with limonite. The system was originally identified within an area of approximately 1 kilometre by 750m where channel chip sampling returned intervals of up to 10.0m averaging 1.88 g/t Au (see News Release Dated September 2, 2025). Subsequent exploration identified a continuation of the system over two kilometres to the north.

Additional similar north-south and northwest oriented gold-hosting structures have been identified in several locations further west within the San Pietro property, including the Lolita Norte, Cerro Sur and Dos Marias targets. Three kilometres west of Noemi, Lolita Norte hosts a similar gold-bearing structure that was mapped for more than 1.9 kilometres (see News Release dated May 14, 2025). It is believed to be the northern extension of the Lolita-Madura gold vein system which was exploited as part of a private underground gold mining operation in the 1980´s, the remains of which are situated approximately 2.5 kilometres to the south, off the San Pietro concessions. [Proximity to a mineral resource, deposit, or mine does not indicate that mineralization will occur on Golden Arrow's property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would result in an economic extraction scenario.] In recent months the field team broadened the surface and channel sampling program to include the Cerro Sur and Dos Marias gold targets. Figure 1 shows the location of all these gold targets in the southern half of the San Pietro project, and the results from the sampling program to date. A significant number of sample assays remaining outstanding for Cerro Sur and Dos Marias and therefore full details on these targets will be reported in future releases.

The recent trenching program at Noemi included 11 trenches to test the one-kilometre-long mineralized breccia vein system (Paula). In addition, six trenches tested a smaller parallel structure approximately 200 metres to the west (Paula West) and three trenches tested the similar zone to the north (Paula North). Twenty trenches were opened, totaling 1,380 metres of length and 803 samples were collected from those trenches. Higher gold values appear to correlate with tourmaline, in areas of stronger brecciation and replacement. Table 1 summarizes the results.

Table 1. Summary of Results from 2025 Trenching Program at Noemi Target

Breccia

Vein

System Trench

From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Paula 1

15.1 48.3 33.2 0.18 2

31.0 102.5 71.5 0.28 includes 61.0 93.6 32.6 0.34 3

5 102.5 97.5 0.27

includes 25.6 43.2 17.6 0.43 4

22.8 80.7 57.9 0.27 includes 45.5 64.0 18.5 0.52 11

0.0 92.2 92.2 0.30 includes 75.8 88.2 12.4 1.07 12

6.0 29.9 23.9 0.21

43.1 77.9 34.7 1.10 13

14.3 47.2 32.9 0.91

includes 27.1 47.2 20.2 1.10 14

0.0 76.7 76.7 1.01 includes 15.8 42.4 26.6 1.65 15

0.0 73.4 73.4 0.87 includes 22.6 42.8 20.2 2.09 16

4.0 42.7 38.7 1.44 includes 20.2 42.7 22.6 2.24 17

1.5 111.7 110.2 0.34 includes 13.2 36.8 23.6 0.48 includes 60.9 79.3 18.4 0.44 includes 85.3 98.6 13.4 0.45 Paula

West 5

6.8 54.3 47.5 0.16 6

0.0 66.4 66.4 0.19 includes 46.6 57.0 10.4 0.46 7

2.0 33.2 31.2 0.26 8

0.0 22.3 22.3 0.19 includes 13.8 22.3 8.5 0.34 9

12.5 67.1 54.7 0.16 10 No significant intervals Paula

Norte 18

9.0 13.6 4.6 0.39 19

22.2 46.5 24.4 0.35 20

22.2 46.0 23.8 0.36

Methodology & QA/QC

Rock chip samples were collected by the technical team. Trenches were opened with an excavator to a maximum depth of 2 metres. Channel samples were collected at the bottom of the south wall of the trench, horizontally, with hammer and chisel. Silicified (hard) material was cut with an electrical saw. In all cases the sampling followed a channel. The average length of the samples was 1.7 metres and ranged between 0.4 and 2.6 metres. Samples were shipped to ALS Laboratory in Copiapó, Chile by a contract truck service. Sample preparation and gold analysis by Fire Assay and reading by atomic absorption on 30 gm sample by method Au-AA23 will be completed at the ALS facility in Santiago de Chile. Multi-element package by ICP-OES reading following a four-acid digestion by method ME-ICP61 will be performed at ALS facilities in Lima, Peru. Samples with over limits in copper (+ 10,000 ppm) will be re-assayed by ore grade method Cu-OG62 that includes four acid digestion and ICP-OES reading. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the San Pietro Project, with a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program. Blank and standard samples were inserted in each batch of samples sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Qualified Persons

The exploration programs are designed by the Company's geological staff and results are reviewed, verified (including sampling, analytical and test data) and compiled under the supervision of Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development to the Company. Mr. McEwen is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of the news release.

About the San Pietro Project

The San Pietro Project targets the discovery of multiple copper-gold-iron oxide ("IOCG") plus cobalt deposits on over 21,000 hectares located approximately 100 kilometres north of Copiapó in the Atacama Region of Chile. To date, Golden Arrow has completed an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rincones and Colla deposits that includes 2.5 Blbs of contained Cu and 770,000 oz contained Au in the Inferred category (492 Mt with an average grade of 0.23% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 99 g/t Co and 14.43% Fe; NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+).

Situated between and adjacent to Capstone Copper's Manto Verde Mine property and Santo Domingo Project, San Pietro is in the centre of a new copper-iron-cobalt district within an active, well-developed mining region that is home to all the major IOCG deposits in Chile.

Golden Arrow operates San Pietro through its 75%-owned Chilean subsidiary, New Golden Explorations Inc. ("NGE").

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Mr. Nikolaos Cacos,

President and CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation; statements about the potential mineralization and future exploration plans of the Noemi target and San Pietro project; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with obtaining necessary regulatory approvals (including the TSXV's approval); risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corporation