Golden Arrow Receives Environmental Approval for San Pietro Project, Chile

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V: GRG, FSE: G6A, OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a significant permitting milestone has been achieved for the San Pietro Copper-Gold Project in Atacama Region, Chile.

Following an extensive process spanning over a year, an Environmental Qualification Resolution ("RCA") has been issued by the Chilean authorities responsible for environmental matters. The RCA includes several authorizations and most importantly allows for an additional 80 drilling platforms, mainly in the area of the Rincones and Colla deposits (see Figure 1). Each platform is a location where one or more drill holes can be executed, which provides the Company a large scope for the next phase of detailed drilling to upgrade and expand the resources.

Brian McEwen, Golden Arrow VP Exploration and Development stated, "We are pleased to have reached this milestone, which went very smoothly thanks to our professional team in Chile. This approval allows us to complete the infill drilling program at Rincones and Colla to both upgrade the resource category and potentially increase the average grades of copper and gold mineralization. The next program will also include step-out drilling to test for extensions to mineralization, both between the deposits and in several directions that remain open. In addition to those large-scope programs envisioned at our existing deposits, we are working to advance our exciting new gold exploration targets like Noemi and Cerro Sur to be ready for drill testing in the new year."

Independent consulting group Ambiental y Sectorial SpA (the "Consultants") were commissioned to complete the environmental assessment process for the requested areas, which involved conducting baseline studies focused on ecosystem protection, groundwater monitoring, and archaeological surveys, as well as studies and interviews with local communities. The work was compiled and submitted as a "Environmental Impact Declaration" (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental; "DIA") to the relevant authorities in the Atacama Region, Chile. The DIA evaluation process concluded successfully with the issuance of an RCA on November 6, 2025, which authorizes the implementation of the requested work and establishes environmental obligations in relation to that work. The RCA includes environmental permits related to waste management, sewage works, and closure, among others.

Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development to the Company is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of the news release.

The San Pietro Project targets the discovery of multiple deposits of copper, gold, iron and cobalt ("IOCG") on over 21,000 hectares located approximately 100 kilometres north of Copiapó in the Atacama Region of Chile. To date, Golden Arrow has completed an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rincones and Colla IOCG deposits that includes 2.5 Mlbs of contained Cu and 770,000 oz contained Au in the Inferred category (492 Mt with an average grade of 0.23% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 99 g/t Co and 14.43% Fe; NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+).

Situated between and adjacent to Capstone Copper's Manto Verde Mine property and Santo Domingo Project, San Pietro is in the centre of a new IOCG district within an active, well-developed mining region that is home to all the major IOCG deposits in Chile.

Golden Arrow operates San Pietro through its 75%-owned Chilean subsidiary, New Golden Explorations Inc. ("NGE").

Golden Arrow is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro IOCG project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources in the Inferred category have a lower level of confidence than that applied to Indicated mineral resources, and, although there is sufficient evidence to imply geologic grade and continuity, these characteristics cannot be verified based on the current data. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation; statements about the potential mineralization and future exploration plans of the San Pietro project; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with obtaining necessary regulatory approvals (including the TSXV's approval); risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

