Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District Launches New Site Built by Americaneagle.com

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, leading web design and development company, is proud to announce the launch of Golden Gate Bridge, Highway, and Transportation District's new website. The District, which operates and maintains San Francisco's world-famous Golden Gate Bridge along with two unified public transit systems, now has a state-of-the-art digital presence that supports their current goals and objectives.

"The Golden Gate Bridge has a legacy far and wide and we are proud to have been able to implement a modern solution for such a beloved icon," Mike Svanascini, Americaneagle.com President, said.

The new GoldenGate.org, powered by innovative transit technology found in myCloudFare, features a refreshed and responsive design, GTFS data integrations to deliver real-time route information, and advanced search supplied by Hawksearch. Interactive maps showcase route information and alerts are made prominent thanks to an integration with the District's own service systems. To make it easier for the District to manage and grow the site, Americaneagle.com also implemented a sophisticated content management system, idev®. Finally, the entire website was made ADA accessible to make sure all users are able to use and benefit from it.

"The website Americaneagle.com built for us is an amazing upgrade for our customers both in ease-of-use and functionality," Dana Fehler, Golden Gate District's Marketing and Communications Director said. "Their expertise and leadership were integral in the development of such a high-quality product. They were responsive and easy to work with and we are thrilled with the final product."

As a company with decades of experience in the transit industry, Americaneagle.com has developed websites for transportation clients across the nation. Some of Americaneagle.com's transit clients include Chicago Area Transit Authority (CTA), Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX), Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), and Pierce County Ferry.

