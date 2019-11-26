Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty Strengthens Presence in Silicon Valley

Today Sotheby's International Realty roots began with its founders Jeanne Garde and Jim Meader, who opened a boutique brokerage in 1990. By empowering real estate professionals, Garde and Meader quickly dominated the local market. Through integrating innovative marketing, technology and highly trained support staff, they grew to three thriving offices on the Peninsula. In 2010, they joined the world-renowned Sotheby's International Realty Affiliate network and became a leading luxury brokerage with over 1 billion in sales volume annually. ­­

"We are proud that our three San Mateo County offices will be joining forces with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. The combined synergy will provide our agents and consumers with a holistic Bay Area experience second to none," said Meader and Garde.

"Our brokerage brings together market leaders in each region we serve to form a powerful network of the finest caliber agents and most talented staff in the industry. Our union with Today Sotheby's International Realty will further our mission; providing the highest level of service and local market access throughout the San Francisco Bay Area," said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

For media inquiries, please email MediaInquiries@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 550 agents in 25 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

Related Links

http://www.goldengatesir.com

