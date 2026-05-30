Golden Goblet Competition Lineup Announced: Spotlight on the 2026 Contenders

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) has officially unveiled the competition selections for the 2026 Golden Goblet Awards.

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Held from June 12 to 21, the Festival received approximately 4,100 submissions from 125 countries and regions this year, setting a new historical record. According to the Festival, around 3,000 films met the eligibility requirements for competition, while 82% of the submitted entries are world or international premieres. The Festival also expanded its reach with first-time submissions from countries including Ghana and Mozambique.

Notably, all 12 films selected for the Golden Goblet Main Competition will make their world premieres in Shanghai. This marks the first time in the history of the Golden Goblet Awards that the Main Competition has achieved a 100% world-premiere lineup, underscoring Shanghai's growing appeal as a launch platform for filmmakers from around the world.

The Golden Goblet Awards remain the centerpiece of SIFF's international competition program, covering Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation, and Short Film sections.

MAIN COMPETITION

ATLANTIC RHAPSODY

Director: ZHONG Kaifeng

（China）

HALIMA

Director: Yassine El Idrissi

（Morocco）

ILUMINADA

Director: Nicolás Rincón Gille

（Belgium）

LUIZA'S DESERT

Director: Alan Minas

（Brazil, United Kingdom）

MY OWN LAST SUPPER

Director: ismail BASBETH

（Indonesia）

NIGHT OF BLINDNESS

Director: Reis Çelik

（Turkey, Germany）

SEA SONS

Director: Daniil Merkulov

（Russia）

SECRET IN THE BOX

Director: Frankie Tam Kwong Yuen

（Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China）

SUPERBUHEI

Director: Josef Brandl

（Germany）

THE GREAT SKULL

Director: LIU Xiaoyang

（China）

THE MISERABLE MOTHER

Director: Susanne Heinrich

（Germany, France）

THE PARKING SPOT

Director: Louis Godbout

（Canada）

ASIAN NEW TALENT

9 TEMPLES TO HEAVEN

Director: Sompot Chidgasornpongse

（Thailand）

ABOUT THE MOTHER

Director: Büşra Bülbül

（Turkey）

BOOMAH

Director: Zaid Abu Hamdan

（Jordan, Saudi Arabia）

CASSOWARY

Director: ZHANG Hanyi

（China）

DOG DAY EVENING

Director: Mak Tin Shu

（Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China）

HER FIRST TASTE

Director: GONG Yiwen

（China）

HUNTER'S MOON

Director: Ridham Janve

（India, Germany）

NO GOOD IN SIGHT: A STORY

Director: Alibi Mukushev

（Kazakhstan）

NO HARD FEELINGS

Director: LIU Shichuan

（China）

SKYLARK

Director: Narghiza Dotieva

（Kyrgyzstan）

STRANGERS IN THE MOUNTAIN

Director: WAN Bo

（China）

THE BLIND GIRL AND AN ELEPHANT

Director: Ishtiyak Ahmad Zihad

（Bangladesh, Germany）

DOCUMENTARY

BENIGNO

Director: David Baute

（Spain）

NOTES UNHEARD

Director: GU Yun

（China）

RUINS

Director: Elena Chemerska

（North Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia）

THE TIGER OF THE EAST

Director: Jorge Acevedo

（Chile）

WHEELS OF FORGOTTEN DREAMS

Directors: Milos Ljubomirovic, Danilo Lazovic

（Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia）

ANIMATION

AMADEO AND THE HYPOTHETICAL NEW WORLD

Directors: Brenda Lígia, Edu Felistoque

（Brazil）

DANTE

Director: Linda Hambäck

（Sweden, Norway, Denmark）

GARUDA: DARE TO DREAM

Director: Ronny Gani

（Indonesia）

LUCY LOST

Director: Olivier Clert

（France）

WINNIPEG, SEEDS OF HOPE

Directors: Elio Guiroga, Beñat Beitia

（Spain, Chile, Argentina ）

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

2000

Director: Renata Lučić

（Croatia）

CHICKEN LADY

Director: YUAN Shuqi

（China, USA）

ELSEWHERE

Director: LIN Tingxuan

（China, Thailand）

KILL, KOKESH, KILL!

Director: Jan Míka

（Czech Republic）

LAST TRAIN

Director: XU Weihao

（China）

LAZARE

Director: Claire Dietrich

（France）

SITTING BIRD

Director: Athena Han

（Canada）

THE DROUGHT

Director: Cristian Popa

（Romania）

THE MATCHMAKER

Director: Sophia Kuestenmacher

（Germany）

ZAZA GOGOGO

Director: CHEN Kedi

（China）

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

IF ONLY

Director: Ada Guvenir

（Belgium）

JULKA

Director: Valeria Cozzarini

（Slovenia, Italy）

SHOES

Director: Salvatore Centoducati

（Italy）

UNPLUG

Director: Comandante Bebé

（Spain）

WATER'S TIME SLICE

Director: HE Jiaxuan

（China）

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai serves as President of the Main Competition Jury, while Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen chairs the Asian New Talent section. Documentary filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir heads the Documentary Jury, British animator Will Becher leads the Animation Jury, and Portuguese filmmaker João Salaviza serves as President of the Short Film Jury.

This year's Festival will present more than 420 international films across over 1,500 screenings throughout Shanghai.

SOURCE SIFF