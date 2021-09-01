Golden Heart Senior Care Acquires Desert Point Home Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale-based Golden Heart Senior Care announces today the acquisition of certain assets and caregivers of Desert Point Home Care, a local non-medical home care company who has successfully grown in the Valley since 2017. As of today, Golden Heart will continue all operations as previously managed, for Desert Point clients and caregivers.

"We have looked for some time for the right company to fit our client-based, high touch approach to home care," says Laurie Malone, Managing Partner & CEO of Golden Heart Senior Care. "Desert Point Home Care, with all five-star reviews, great client and employee feedback, brings that like-minded approach to the clients they serve. Kimberly and Ron Hutcherson have done a great job of growing their business, with service needs as first priority. We are very excited to have their clients and employees join the Golden Heart Team. This will be a seamless 'win-win' transition. Desert Point is the perfect acquisition to expand our geographic footprint and ability to serve more seniors."

Desert Point Home Care, headquartered in Scottsdale, is owned by Kimberly Hutcherson, President and Ron Hutcherson, Vice President.

Kimberly Hutcherson states, "Ron and I have made the difficult decision to sell our business. The time has come for us to start a new chapter in our lives. We have considered moving out of state, or at least out of the Phoenix area. With that in mind, we started the process of looking for someone to carry on with our clients and team we have built. Laurie and Rodney Malone are the owners of Golden Heart Senior Care with a fantastic structure and team. They are experienced in providing excellent care for their clients and they will do an amazing job of caring for our clients moving forward as well. Ron and I feel our team of caregivers are in good hands with Golden Heart, and we know they'll have the support needed to be fantastic."

Golden Heart Senior Care is a non-medical home care company focused on care for seniors, wherever they live, in 94 zip codes. Golden Heart Senior Care is owned by Laurie Malone, Managing Partner & CEO and Rodney Malone, Partner & COO. Golden Heart Senior Care is one of the "Largest Women Owned Businesses in Phoenix" by Phoenix Business Journal, four years in a row; AAA+++ BBB Accredited; a member of HCAOA (Home Care Association of America); and Approved Senior Network. For more information, visit www.goldenheartscottsdale.com.

