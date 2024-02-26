Golden Helix is Launching VSPGx

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Helix, Inc. announces the release of VSPGx, a pharmacogenomics solution for hospitals and testing labs.

The field of pharmacogenetics bridges genetics and pharmacology, with the aim of optimizing drug therapies for individual patients based on their unique genetic makeup. It has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by improving drug efficacy, reducing adverse reactions, and advancing the concept of personalized medicine moving away from a one size fits all approach.

"VSPGx has been demanded by our customers world-wide. Golden Helix partnered with the NIH, who awarded us with a phase 1 SBIR (Award 1R43HG013456 – 01) to develop a first product addressing a vast need for this type of solution in the marketplace," says Dr. Andreas Scherer, President and CEO of Golden Helix. We are delighted to present this new product for the first time at the Golden Helix ACMG User Meeting 2024 in Toronto to customers and interested parties."

The Golden Helix ACMG User Meeting is a pre-conference meeting. Golden Helix will share the latest advancements and updates, including the launch of VSPGx. Other talks are covering topics such as whole genome analysis using long-read data and updates on Golden Helix CancerKB. Please visit https://bit.ly/3uFpyuP to register and learn more about the meeting.

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for over a quarter century with thousands of users worldwide. Golden Helix enables hospitals, testing labs, research institutions, and country-wide genome initiatives to conduct a wide spectrum of clinical tests and facilitate genomic research. With its solutions, Golden Helix users can harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, gain diagnostic insights, and improve the efficacy and safety of drug treatments advancing the quest for personalized medicine. Since 2017, the company has received a total of $4 million in funding from the NIH.

