Golden Helix Received ISO 13485:2016 Certification

News provided by

Golden Helix Inc

01 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

BOZEMAN, Mont, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Helix, Inc. announced that it has received the certification for ISO 13485:2016 from TÜV SÜD.

ISO 13485:2016 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS) for organizations involved in the design, development, production, and servicing of medical devices. It is specifically tailored to the medical device industry and is recognized globally as a benchmark for ensuring the quality and safety of medical devices.

"We are very pleased to receive ISO 13485:2016 certification. It's a testament to our efforts of continuous quality improvements, including our software development processes, customer success and support processes, and all other operational processes within our company," says Dr. Andreas Scherer, President and CEO of Golden Helix. "ISO 13485:2016 is designed to objectively document that we are holding ourselves to the highest quality standards as we are providing innovative solutions to hospitals, testing labs, and research institutions globally."

In order to be certified, an organization has to maintain a quality management system, demonstrate sufficient risk management, and show consistent tracking of customer satisfaction and safety in the market as well as demonstrate continued improvement efforts on the product and system level.

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for over a quarter century with thousands of users worldwide. Golden Helix enables hospitals, testing labs, research institutions, and country-wide genome initiatives to conduct a wide spectrum of clinical tests and facilitate genomic research. With its solutions, Golden Helix users can harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, gain diagnostic insights, and improve the safety and efficacy of treatments, helping to realize the promise of personalized medicine.

Casey Fullem
Director of Marketing
Golden Helix, Inc
(406) 551-4901
[email protected]

SOURCE Golden Helix Inc

Also from this source

Golden Helix, Inc. Unveils VarSeq 2.5.0 with Enhanced Capabilities for NGS Labs

Golden Helix, Inc. today announced the launch of VarSeq 2.5.0 that brings forward new capabilities allowing NGS labs to improve their cancer testing...
Golden Helix Receives New NIH SBIR Grant

Golden Helix Receives New NIH SBIR Grant

Golden Helix, Inc. announced that it was awarded the NIH SBIR Grant 1R43HG013456-01 "Pharmacogenomics Workflow: Identifying Biomarkers and Treatment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.